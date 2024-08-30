Throwback: When Robert De Niro Said Martin Scorsese Didn't Ask Him To Be Involved In Boardwalk Empire

In a candid interview with Cigar Aficionado magazine in 2015, Robert De Niro addressed his absence from the HBO gangster series Boardwalk Empire. The series, executive produced and directed by his longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese, premiered without De Niro's involvement, which surprised many given their long history in film.

During the interview, De Niro revealed that Scorsese did not ask him to participate in Boardwalk Empire, a project that many expected him to be involved in, given their close working relationship.

“No, Marty didn’t ask me, but that’s fine,” De Niro said, addressing the magazine's editor and publisher, Marvin Shanken. This statement was surprising given the actor and director's previous successful collaborations.

Despite the lack of an invitation, De Niro showed no signs of resentment. When Shanken joked that Scorsese didn't ask because De Niro doesn't watch much television, the actor replied with understanding.

"No, he had his reasons, and it might not have even occurred to him to ask me about it," De Niro said. His calm and accepting response showed how they respected each other, even when they weren't working together.

Although De Niro was not a part of Boardwalk Empire, he had nothing but praise for Scorsese and described what it's like to work with the legendary filmmaker. "He's very easy, he goes with your ideas, he's very, very flexible, and takes whatever he can from every actor," De Niro shared.

Advertisement

He talked about Scorsese's approach to making actors feel supported, saying he's unmistakable as a director and guides the piece in the direction he believes he should. This high regard for Scorsese speaks volumes about their working relationship, which has resulted in some of cinema's most memorable films.

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese's collaboration is among the most celebrated in film history. They worked together on eight films, including the classics Taxi Driver (1976), Raging Bull (1980), and Goodfellas (1990). Their ability to bring out the best in each other has earned them numerous accolades and had a long-lasting impact on the film industry.

De Niro's admiration for Scorsese, shown in his comments to Cigar Aficionado, shows their strong bond and mutual respect. While Boardwalk Empire was a missed opportunity for them to collaborate, their shared history and continued success ensure that their partnership will be remembered in the world of cinema.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Outer Banks Season 4: Renewal Status And Key Details You Need To Know