Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announce NewJeans, Lee Young Ji, more as first place nominees at Inkigayo; watch

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been lately enjoying and appearing at different shows during their stay in South Korea.

The famous Marvel actors on July 7, 2024, appeared on SBS weekly music show Inkigayo and in a special surprise announced the first place nominees of the day.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announce NewJeans, Lee Young Ji, and more as first place nominees at Inkigayo

On July 7, 2024, as previously announced Deadpool & Wolverine’s team Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman appeared at the famous SBS weekly music show Inkigayo.

The duo at at Inkigayo announced Lee Young Ji, New Jeans, and TWS as contenders for first place at SBS Inkigayo. After this, they promoted their upcoming movie and ended by doing the iconic Inkigayo goodbye.

Lee Young Ji’s latest collaboration with EXO’s D.O. Small Girl, NewJeans’ How Sweet, and TWS If I’m S, Can Yoy Be My N? were nominated for first place at Inkigayo today.

Watch Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at Inkigayo here:

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theatres on July 26, 2024.

Know more about Lee Young Ji

Lee Young Ji is a famous South Korean rapper who has been captivating fans with her mindblowing rapping skills and vocals. She garnered recognition as the winner of rapping survival shows Show Me The Money season 11 and High School Rapper 3.

She received international fame after her collaboration with SEVENTEEN’s BSS on the viral hit song Fighting. In other news, she recently dropped her debut EP 16 Fantasy on June 21, 2024, alongside the title track Small Girl (featuring EXO’s D.O.).

The song went viral for its relatable and romantic lyrics and adorable music video.

Know NewJeans

NewJeans is one of the most famous 4th generation K-pop girl groups and has been recognized for its unique musical style and concepts.

NewJeans is made up of five members namely Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They recently marked their Japanese debut on June 21, 2024, with the release of their EP Supernatural alongside a mesmerizing music video of the lead track of the same name.

