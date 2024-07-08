Deadpool & Wolverine Star Emma Corrin Says THIS on the Challenges and Excitement of Playing Cassandra Nova

Emma Corrin is set to star in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine, their biggest role of their career to date. The film, set in a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no longer a money-printing machine, is expected to bring an adrenaline rush to the summer box office.

It's ironically one of the safest bets of the year, potentially bringing more than just Hugh Jackman's Wolverine back from the dead. In Deadpool 3, Corrin sheds the image of the straight-laced women who have come to define their early roles, stepping into unfamiliar shoes as Cassandra Nova. Recently she has shared how it was working with Marvel.

Emma Corrin on playing Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine, set to release in less than three weeks, is expected to be a major hit in the summer movie season, serving as a reset for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and attracting a large crowd. Emma Corrin, the performer of the rumored main villain in the film, revealed their feelings about working with Marvel in an interview with GQ, for the first time, particularly during a time of deteriorating fan faith in the Marvel Studios.

They said, "There's a lot of pressure on it, but I think it's the right one at the right time. Because it's Deadpool, and Deadpool has always broken the mold, right? That's why Ryan [Reynolds] is a literal genius...[in the past] the genre has been incredibly safe, and at the moment, it's on the rocks, people come in and blow it out of the water again."

Corrin makes a great point, as plenty of IPs have found themselves reinvented once the right voice comes in behind the camera, or in front of it. Or, in the case of X-Men: First Class, both.

Reynolds and Jackman recently discussed Corrin's performance with Harper's Bazaar, praising their strength and accomplishments. On working with the veteran of The Crown, Reynolds said,

"It felt like working with a skin-covered Swiss Army knife. Emma brought a Gene Wilder energy to Deadpool & Wolverine. Mischief, danger, unpredictability—from their first scene onward, we understand the villain enough to know why she's motivated to oppose our heroes. And that's because Emma is so f***ing excellent at humanizing even the most chaotic lines. The only thing we love more than hating a villain is loving one. And we love Emma's Cassandra Nova from the jump."

A brief about Emma Corrin's character Cassandra Nova

Cassandra Nova Xavier is a supervillain appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics, most commonly in association with the X-Men. She is the twin sister of X-Men founder, the telepath Charles Xavier. While in the womb together, Charles recognized her evil presence and killed Cassandra, resulting in her stillbirth. Cassandra is Xavier's ideological dark shadow, bent on destruction and genocide.

Being the literal anti-self of Charles Xavier, Cassandra Nova represented everything he stood against. She was sadistic, cruel, genocidal but also mainly vengeful, having destroyed Genosha, caused chaos within the Shi'ar Empire and creating the Sentinites in a twisted form of revenge against her brother, who attempted to kill her when they were still in the womb.

However, after being injected with a modified Sentinite by Jean Grey, which rewrote her brain, Cassandra began feeling empathy for the first time in her life, feeling regret over her previous actions like the Genoshan genocide. However, while she became empathetic, this didn't change her sadistic behavior, as she enjoyed torturing her opponents such as Pr!z the Red or lobotomizing Arkea and Sublime.

Cassandra possesses telepathy comparable to Charles Xavier. After copying the DNA of Charles Xavier, the mummudrai Cassandra Nova accessed the full spectrum of latent mutant functions in his genome, granting itself vast psionic powers. These powers include telepathy, telekinesis, and the ability to release an astral form, which she focuses both her telepathy and telekinesis. She has all the powers of the average mummudrai as well.

She is able to copy the DNA of sentient beings and use it to construct physical bodies for themselves. Also capable of accessing the full spectrum of latent mutant functions in ones genome. She can manipulate the DNA of others, breaking it down at the molecular level. After analyzing the DNA of another superhuman mutant, Cassandra is able to selectively evolve their existing genetic traits as well as catalyze the untapped genetic potential of latent mutants.

