Throwback: When Selena Gomez Said Hailey Bieber Reached Out To Her About Receiving Death Threats

Selena Gomez values the love of her fans. However, in 2023, she wished them to desist from talking ill of Hailey Bieber, Justin Beiber’s wife. On March 24, 2023, Selena Gomez posted a concerning message on her Instagram story. In that, she shared how Hailey reached out to her about receiving alleged death threats and hateful comments from fans.

She wrote that Hailey Bieber had reached out to her. She mentioned that she had let her know about the death threats she had been receiving. There was also frightful negativity surrounding her which Gomez mentioned as well. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop,” the Only Murders in the Building star added.

Gomez and Bieber had dated for more or less eight years before finally breaking up in 2018. Their relationship was never smooth sailing because there were numerous occasions when they had gone through some rough patch. In 2014, Hailey Baldwin (now Hailey Bieber) dated Justin Bieber. They had an on-again, off-again affair until they got engaged in June 2018 and tied the knot later that year.

Through the years some of Gomez’s fans accused Hailey of being responsible for their breakup. Recently the drama resurfaced after fans suspected that Hailey was shading Gomez in a TikTok video following this; Gomez announced she would be taking a break from social media.

Advertisement

In a March 4 comment via TikTok, Gomez advised her fans to be more humane. She said, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

In September 2022, talking about the ongoing drama during the Call Her Daddy podcast episode; Hailey Baldwin spoke about it as well as addressed some of these issues about their relationship with Justin saying he wasn’t dating anyone when they started seeing each other.

“Let’s just put it this way, when him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point,” Hailey said. “I would never.” In April, the negativity on TikTok prompted her to say that she was just trying to be left alone.

“I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” she said. She also added that enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave her alone. “I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please,” she concluded.

Advertisement

Gomez and Hailey also ended feud rumors last October when they posed together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala in Los Angeles. Selena Gomez still embarks on promoting love and understanding while asking the same from her fans who should avoid hate as stated in her message today.

ALSO READ: How Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Meet? Here's Why She Almost Friendzoned Him