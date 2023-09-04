‘I wish a bi**h would’: When Hailey Bieber made Selena Gomez fans upset by posting ‘I’ll kill you’ after singer released a song

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been the center of attention this year. The fans love to pit the two beauties against each other, even when there is no drama. The Rhode founder and the Rare singer have been making headlines ever since Justin Bieber got married to the supermodel in 2018, right after he and Gomez broke up. Similarly, back in 2019, when Gomez released her hit single Lose You To Love Me, the fans thought there was something in it for Beiber which was obvious. But Hailey Bieber then posted an Instagram story right after the song came out, which fans speculated was a jab at Gomez. Check it out.

When Hailey Bieber made Selena Gomez fans upset with her Instagram story

Hailey Bieber (previously known as Baldwin) took an unexpected move when all eyes were on her account to see whether she had a fiery reaction to her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's new song Lose You to Love Me as soon as it was released in 2019. Bieber then shared an Instagram Story of herself listening to Summer Walker's I'll Kill You.

Walker's song is essentially a lyrical warning to other women not to get in the way of her and her partner. That song's lyrics include, "Don't want no problems; I wish a bi**h would try to come between us; it won't end up good. You know I love you like no one else could. I'd go to hell and back for you."

Yes, it was easy for Selena Gomez fans to interpret that as a warning to Gomez to distance herself from Bieber, especially because Gomez's single was a breakup song that appeared to be inspired a part of the song from her relationship with Bieber.

Is Selena Gomez's song Lose You To Love Me about Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber?

The most telling, Bieber-centric line on Selena Gomez's tune was one in which Gomez appeared to criticize Bieber for moving on with the Rhode founder (dating, getting engaged to, and marrying the model) so soon after their own relationship ended. Gomez and Bieber split up in March or April 2018; immediately thereafter, Bieber began seeing Baldwin in June and proposed to her in July of that year. However, the two got married in September of the same year.

Gomez sang, "I gave my all, and they all know it. You turned me down, and it's showing now. In two months, you replaced us. Like it was easy. You made me think I deserved it. And to think about healing."

However, Gomez had not directly or indirectly endangered Baldwin and Bieber's relationship. Gomez didn't release a torch song; instead, she closed Lose You to Love Me, a title that suggests the relationship she was singing about needed to end because it was toxic to her, with a goodbye. She sang, "I needed to lose you in order to love you. And now it's goodbye, goodbye for us.

Meanwhile, the three of them have moved on and are living happily. Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have no bad blood, and the two women support and respect each other. Gomez has been super busy on the work front, from releasing her new song Single Soon last month to starring in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Similarly, Hailey Bieber has also been busy with new product launches and collaborations for her skincare brand, Rhode.

