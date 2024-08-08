Throwback: When Seth Meyers Revealed His Wife Was 'So Happy' About Jennifer Lawrence's Crush On Him

Jennifer Lawrence once admitted her crush on comedian and TV host Seth Meyers which vaulted into a viral pop culture moment. While he was flattered, Meyers revealed that it was his wife who was thrilled by the Oscar-winner’s revelation.

The SNL veteran revisited the moment during a 2023 appearance on The Howard Stern Show after host Stern stole an insight into Meyer’s perspective. He inquired if J-Law’s confession crossed the comedian’s mind “at least once a week” or if he was too busy to think about it.

The 50-year-old actor, who is now married to Alexi Ashe, disclosed that he was obviously “flattered” being the Hunger Games star’s crush, but his wife was particularly impressed by the confession.

Alexi Ashe, 43, was stoked by the fact that Lawrence enlightened her husband with the personal intel which must stick out as a wonderful memory in his life. "My wife was so happy. She was just, ‘I’m so happy Jennifer Lawrence told you that story. I’m so glad that you have that in your back pocket every single day’,” Meyers told Howard Stern in November 2023, per People.

Reflecting further on the matter, the comedian contemplated if he ever had the “bandwidth to flirt with anyone” during his time on SNL He did not. Meyers explained that it never struck him despite the many charming, beautiful, and intelligent women appearing on the NBC sketch comedy show throughout his 13 years there.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence disclosed that she had developed a massive crush on Seth Meyers after having worked with him during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. The actress confessed while on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2015 that she was about to ask Meyers out until she discovered that he was engaged.

While most would take pride in that, Meyers later told Howard Stern that he was always “filthy and sweaty and stressed” on SNL and joked that Jennifer Lawrence probably has bad taste in men. He quipped, “I mostly just think it reflects poorly on Jennifer Lawrence’s taste.”

During the marked Late Night with Seth Meyers episode, the 33-year-old actress narrated that she had devised a full-fledged plan to set herself up with Meyers by either asking him out herself or getting him to do it somehow. But after she relayed her intentions to give him her phone number to the “wardrobe lady”, the reality dawned on Lawrence knowing Meyers was already engaged.

Advertisement

“I talked to the wardrobe lady about it and I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna ask Seth Meyers out. I’m gonna give him my number.’ And she was like, ‘Honey, he’s engaged.’ I was like, cool, good talk,” Lawrence said at the time.

A decade later, both the celebrities are happily married to their respective spouses. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child Cy in 2022. Whereas, Seth Meyers wed his then-fiancee Alexi Ashe in 2013 and are parents to three beautiful children Ashe, 7, Axel, 5, and daughter Adelaide, 2.

ALSO READ: Late Night With Seth Meyers To Drop Music Band Owing To Budget Cuts By NBC