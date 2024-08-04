Throwback: When Taye Diggs Revealed How He Nearly Caused Accident During First Date With Lucy Liu

During a recent visit on The Drew Barrymore Show, Taye Diggs revealed a personal anecdote about his past crush on Lucy Liu. He revealed that in the early 2000s when he and Lucy co-starred on the hit TV program Ally McBeal, he formed a strong infatuation with her.

Taye went on to disclose that their friendship went beyond simply being co-stars, as they dated for a short time. During the conversation, Taye expressed his concern before their date. He noted how his nerves were especially tense, making the situation quite difficult for him.

He was excited to spend time with Lucy, but he was also overcome with feelings of his own. Taye freely said that when he first picked Lucy up for their outing, he was "really anxious."

The incident that happened as he was driving to pick up Lucy was one of the most unforgettable elements of his story. Taye said that his anxiety was so intense that it interfered with his ability to drive.

He detailed a specific incident in which he drove on the wrong side of the road while making a left turn on Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles by accident. This error, motivated by his fear, nearly resulted in an accident and demonstrated his level of anxiety at the time.

Taye's memory of this event demonstrates how his behavior was affected by his anxiety. He acknowledged in the interview that he was embarrassed by the circumstances but that it had been a valuable learning opportunity for him. Taye gave an insight into the difficulties and pressures of managing interpersonal relationships, particularly when they are in the spotlight, by sharing this story.

The actor related a funny story from a previous project in which his co-star, Lucy, pointed out his error and jokingly exclaimed, "Hey, hey, hey." He was really apprehensive, which he found pretty embarrassing, even though he tried to hide his slip. But he professionally handled things.

Even though their romantic relationship on TV didn't work out in real life, their friendship did. This was made clear when they got back together to play a couple with Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell in the 2018 romantic comedy Set It Up.

Their strong connection off-screen was mirrored in their on-screen chemistry, demonstrating how getting past early awkward times may result in fruitful partnerships and enduring business connections.

