What Is Taye Diggs' Net Worth? Exploring Broadway Star's Wealth And Fortune

Taye Diggs is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Although he is more famous for being a stage actor, according to Celebrity Networth’s article, he is famous for his appearances in television and film productions. Being in the industry for so long, Diggs has made a huge name for himself.

He isn't widely known for making headlines with major controversies. A lot of his fans are curious about his wealth and success. There isn't a lot of information out there about Taye Diggs's net worth. If you're interested in finding out, you're in the right spot. Keep reading to discover more about the talented actor's finances and personal life.

What is Taye Diggs's net worth?

Diggs is an American actor, who is known for wowing the audience with his film, television, and theater performances.

Along with being a talented actor, he is also a singer. This multi-talented performer has won several accolades including Screen Actor Guild Award.

According to Celebrity Networth’s article, the talented actor and singer is worth USD $7 million.

Taye Diggs's early life

Taye Diggs, whose real name is Scott Leo Berry was born on January 2, 1971, in Newark, New Jersey. Taye Diggs is 53 years old.

Diggs grew up mainly in Rochester, New York. He adopted the name 'Diggs' from his stepfather. It is said that 'Taye' is a stylized version of his original name, Scotty. His mother worked as both a teacher and an actress. He has 5 brothers and sisters.

The gifted actor initially went to a conventional high school before switching to the School of the Arts, which was a forward-thinking alternative school. Once he graduated from high school, he enrolled at Syracuse University. He successfully earned a BFA in Musical Theatre.

Taye Diggs’s career

The 53-year-old actor made his Broadway debut in 1994. The play was a revival of a musical, titled Carousel. The play ended up winning five Tony Awards. Along with being on Broadway, he worked as a dancer at Tokyo Disneyland.

Diggs was then cast in Rent, an award-winning musical play. He portrayed the role of Benny who was one of the major characters in the play. He would later also appear in Chicago and Wicket.

His career trajectory transitioned into films and television. He initially worked in the soap opera Guiding Light and notable in, How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

He worked in other films as well including Go, The Best Man, The Woods, and Equilibrium. In 2004, he got his own show titled Kevil Hill which ran for a single season garnering strong reviews.

Even with his transitioning career towards film and TV, he did not forget his Broadway roots. He continued featuring on Broadway and also has recorded songs for several Broadway plays.

The actor won the Grand Jury Prize at the Bahamas International Film Festival after his 2012 film, Between Us, was screened at the festival, per the outlet. He also notably starred in Murder In The First from 2014 to 2016. Along with that he has appeared on shows like Lip Sync Battle and Hypnotize Me.

According to the outlet, along with his onscreen work, he has penned down three children's books.

Taye Diggs's personal life

Taye Diggs met his ex-wife, Idina Menzel during his work on Rent. The pair got married in 2003. The couple shares a son named Walker Nathaniel Diggs, who was born in 2009.

After a decade of their marriage, the pair separated in 2013 and they finalized their divorce in 2015. According to Celebrity Networth, Menzel revealed that the divorce was a result of incompatible and busy schedules between both actors.

According to the article from the outlet, the couple has divided their child's custody equally and neither of them has received a divorce settlement.

According to Wikipedia, Diggs is currently in a relationship with Apryl Jones, star of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Taye Diggs's notable real estate investment

According to Celebrity Networth, Taye Diggs made a purchase in Studio City, California back in 2011, acquiring a property worth $2 million. This stunning property spans nearly 5000 square feet and boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

One of its highlights was a lovely terrace that connected to the family room. Additionally, the property features a pool, a treehouse, a spa, three-car garages, and meticulously maintained gardens.

But after his divorce from Menzel, the pair took up the decision to sell their lavish house. As per the outlet, The house was sold for $2.55 million.

