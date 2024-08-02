'The Environment Is Family Friendly': Details Of Ben Affleck's New 20 Million USD Los Angeles Home Unveiled By Source

Details have begun emerging about Ben Affleck's new Los Angeles pad, about a week after the Gone Girl star secured it for $20.5 million. The move on his part came amid ongoing tensions with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

According to People sources, the actor’s five-bedroom home is sophisticated and private, providing a secluded feel without being too trendy. “The environment is family-friendly, but it could easily be transformed into a bachelor pad."

Affleck’s neighborhood also houses other Hollywood A-listers, per insiders. The Oscar winner closed the deal on his new abode on Wednesday, July 24, almost a month after moving his belongings out of his 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills nest with Lopez.

Affleck and Lopez’s grand mansion remains on the market with an asking price of $68 million. The couple publicly listed the 12-bedroom property for sale on July 11, amid reports of strain in their marriage. The couple purchased the property for $60,850,000 in May 2023, after their wedding in July 2022.

Coincidentally, the same day Affleck closed on his new home, Lopez finalized the sale of her four-bedroom NYC condo for $23 million. It was also her 55th birthday that day, which she spent apart from her husband.

The couple has been spending time on opposite coasts since May, when rumors of trouble in their paradise first emerged. Lopez has spent most of her summer in NYC, participating as the co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala, promoting her Netflix film Atlas, and enjoying fun summer activities like riding a bike, hitting the gym, stepping out for lunch dates with friends, and more. She also spent a day with Affleck’s daughter, Violet, in the city recently.

The actor, for his part, has remained in LA, where he has been working on the upcoming sequel to The Accountant. The limited free time in the actor’s hands has been dedicated to his children, Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Despite spending months apart and even marking their second wedding anniversary on separate coasts, Bennifer continues to wear their wedding bands, sending out a message that reconciliation is still an option for them.

For those who may not know, the couple is not new to navigating rough stretches in their relationship. The duo, who initially met and fell in love in the early 2000s, overcame a similar challenge to reunite nearly two decades following their failed first attempt at happily ever after.

