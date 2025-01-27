Timothée Chalamet Performs Three Bob Dylan Tracks, Surprising Even Die Hards of Lay Lady Lay Artist on SNL

After surprising the die-hards of Bob Dylan in his recent entry, A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet once again successfully dropped many jaws making an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The actor from Call Me By Your Name gave a performance on the highly acclaimed show that will be remembered for decades. Hosting the recent sketch of Saturday Night Live, Timothée Chalamet mentioned, “You might not know the Bob Dylan songs I’m performing, but they’re my personal favorites.”

Further talking to the audience, the actor from Dune: Part Two added that he is grateful that SNL is still carrying “weird stuff like this 50 years in,” addressing the show as “either really nice for letting me do this or incredibly mean and this is all a big prank.”

Moreover, Chalamet was joined in by the well-known singer-songwriter James Blake, who played keyboards during his performances.

A sunglasses-wearing Timothée Chalamet first began with Outlaw Blues, which was just a part of his grand medley that also included Three Angels as his next track. While these two entries that the serious Dylan fans are well aware of stunned everyone watching the performance, the Wonka actor then went on to be acoustic. Closing the evening, Timothée Chalamet sang Tomorrow is a Long Time. For those who do not know, Bob Dylan had first sung this track live and demoed it in 1962. The song was, however, never released until the 1970s.

The actor had his own tone to the tracks he displayed during his stint on Saturday Night Live.

Chalamet was recently seen in James Mangold’s outing, acting alongside Monica Barbaro, who played the role of Joan Baez. Edward Norton was a part of the film as well, playing the character of Pete Seeger, while Elle Fanning played the character of Sylvie Russo.

