Saturday Night on Netflix: A Thrilling Recreation of the First SNL Episode

The Netflix movie Saturday Night, directed by Jason Reitman, takes viewers behind the scenes of the first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live.

The film, also available on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, offers a chaotic, fast-paced recreation of the events leading up to the show’s debut on October 11, 1975. At the time, the show was simply called Saturday Night, as the iconic name Saturday Night Live came later.

With a cast of dozens, the film depicts the final minutes before showtime as a frantic race against time. Despite earning just $10 million at the box office, Saturday Night entertains with its high energy and nostalgic recreation of iconic comedy moments.

The film begins at 10:01 p.m. on the debut night. Gabriel LaBelle plays Lorne Michaels, the mastermind behind SNL, who scrambles to pull everything together amidst mounting pressure.

A long tracking shot introduces the bustling chaos of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, showing actors, writers, and crew preparing for the live broadcast.

The ensemble cast features standout performances, including Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, and Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner.

Meanwhile, Lamorne Morris brings Garrett Morris to life, and Kim Matula embodies Jane Curtin. The behind-the-scenes tension is palpable, with unfinished contracts, script changes, and last-minute problems adding to the drama.

The movie showcases the dynamics between Lorne Michaels and his team. Rachel Sennott delivers a memorable performance as Rosie Shuster, Lorne’s writer and supportive spouse. Cooper Hoffman plays Dick Ebersol, the producer who believes in Lorne’s vision of creating a fresh, youth-driven comedy format.

Willem Dafoe portrays NBC executive David Tebet, skeptical about the show’s potential, while J.K. Simmons shines as Milton Berle in a brief but unforgettable cameo. The performances by Hunt as Radner and O’Brien as Aykroyd capture the charm and talent of the original cast.

