Anupamaa, May 9, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama and Toshu’s argument. Toshu says that if Anupama thinks about herself, she is considered great. But if he does the same, he is viewed as evil. He reminds Anupama how Aadya never behaved nicely with her, but when Anuj called her to his house, she still went to take care of Aadya.

Toshu crosses all the limits when he asks Anupama to return all the money he spent on her, along with interest. He goes on to calculate the same and shows the due amount to 3570 USD. Anupama gets hurt by Toshu’s words and recalls his childhood. Anupama says she will never forget what Toshu said today and asserts that she will settle the payment by the next day.

Anupama then takes her trophy and leaves. Kinjal also gets angry. Toshu tries to talk to her, but she threatens to slap him if he opens his mouth. He calls her Anupama’s follower. Toshu enjoys the cake.

Anupama tells herself that she will not let anyone ruin her golden day. She decides to celebrate her win with Anuj and not think about Toshu for a while. A stranger recognizes Anupama and asks for a selfie with her. She obliges for the same. The guy makes Anupama happy by telling her that she did it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Anupama reaches Anuj’s house, who welcomes her and expresses his delight over Anupama’s victory. Anupama discusses her winning moment with Anuj in detail. The two get excited and hug each other. Shruti arrives there in the wheelchair and witnesses Anupama and Anuj’s closeness. She gets upset.

Kinjal comes to Toshu and asks why he is eating sweets when he never has anything nice to say. Toshu wonders why he is misperceived whenever he asks for money. Kinjal says that he should have requested Anupama and not have behaved insolently.

She further advises him not to become an obstacle in Anupama’s path. Toshu asks Kinjal to go back to India. She says she will take Pari along with her. Pari listens to Kinjal and Toshu’s altercation and urges them to stop it.

Shruti congratulates Anupama just when she is about to feed sweets to Anuj. Anupama offers the same to Shruti. Shruti says she will have it later and asks when she is returning to India. She says there is nothing left for Anupama here as she has proved herself now. Shruti advises Anupama to open a restaurant in India as she will easily get investors. She also informed her that they would hire someone for Aadya, so she would not need to worry about it. Anuj intervenes and says that Anupama will make a decision herself.

Vanraj gets restless as flashbacks of Anupama lifting the Superstar Chef trophy come in front of his eyes. Kavya taunts him and states that if he learns to be happy with others wins, he will have a peaceful sleep. Vanraj asks if Anupama is planning to move back to India. When Kavya asks if he wants Anupama to be in India, Vanraj says it is better for her to stay in the US and look after Anuj’s wife and daughter.

Anupama clearly refuses to go away from Anuj’s house till the time Aadya recovers completely. She puts her trust in God and tells Shruti not to worry as her life is in the best hands. Anupama goes to her room. Anuj tells her to cherish every moment of her victory.

Biji and Yashdeep are talking about going back to India next week. Yashdeep says he will take up organic farming. Biji aspires to drive the tractor. Yashdeep says he is thankful that all his staff members got jobs somewhere. Biji insists that Yashdeep confess his feelings to Anupama and let her decide. Anupama thinks she doesn’t need anyone.

Advertisement

The reporters reach Shah house and ask Leela about Anupama’s win. Baa takes the credit and shares that she was the one who gave Anupama the courage. She says that Anupama emerged victorious due to her diary. Vanraj also has a word with the media. He says he is proud of Anupama but should now learn to handle her success.

Soon after the journalist leaves, the neighbors come and start praising Anupama. Leela says she has taught Anupama how to cook. One of the neighbors pointed out that Leela was always on the swing, and Anupama was in the kitchen.

Anupama sees the diary. Anuj comes to her. She gets to know it was Aadya who tore pages of her recipe book. Anupama says she failed to remove hatred from Aadya. Anuj consoles her and encourages her not to lose hope. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, May 8: Anupama celebrates her win; scolds Toshu for his selfish demands