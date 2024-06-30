Who Is Jiminy Glick? All About The Iconic Character As Martin Short Revives Him For Recent Interviews

Jiminy Glick is back! Martin Short reprised the iconic character he created in the early 2000s, while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. Taking full form in a blonde wig and face aesthetics, Martin Short’s alter ego skewered comedians Sean Hayes and Bill Hader in two hilarious interviews with his deadpan jokes and blatant judgment of their works on TV.

The viewers were thrilled to see Glick’s comeback after they’d last seen him in 2004’s Jiminy Glick in Lalawood.

Who is Jiminy Glick?

Jiminy Glick was created and originated by Martin Short and made famous in the TV show, Primetime Glick which ran from 2001 to 2003. The fictional character was first seen in The Martin Short Show in 1999. After it was canceled, Glick landed his own show with Primetime Glick and later starred in the 2004 film, Jiminy Glick in Lalawood.

The inept interviewer has also appeared in Short’s Broadway show, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me.

As per his fictional biography, Glick was born as Malcolm Glickman in Ohio in 1948 and is of Tibetan-American nationality. He graduated from Gale Gordon High School and the University of Wisconsin.

During an interview with Ben Stiller, the character said he and his wife Dixie were Buddhists, per YouTube. He shared with Larry David that his parents were from the Baha’i faith and Jiminy was his real name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin Short, 74, disclosed that Skip E. Lowe was the inspiration behind the erratic character.

Besides his shows, Jiminy Glick made appearances on Whoopi Goldberg’s era of Hollywood Squares and a 2005 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Tom Brady. In 2017, he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and interviewed Fallon dressed as Donald Trump about his first 100 days in office.

More recently, Glick brought his deadpan humor and chronic interrupting to Jimmy Kimmel Live! interviewing guests like Melissa McCarthy, Sean Hayes, Nick Kroll, and Bill Hader.

Jiminy Glick leaves Bill Hader and Sean Hayes choking with laughter

Martin Short filled in for host Jimmy Kimmel while he vacationed with his family, on the ABC nighttime talk show. However, his time on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was cut down after Jiminy Glick decided to show up and guest host instead and do some warm-up interviews.

Short reprised his alias as the infamous entertainment reporter while interviewing Emmy-winner Bill Hader on Tuesday, June 25.

Glick kept forgetting Hader’s name throughout the chat to give out the impression that the latter was not as famous. Since he was expecting an A-lister but had to work it out with the SNL veteran, the interviewer kept expressing his disappointment of the same.

Glick also mocked Hader’s current lineup of shows by saying, “What are you doing next? Let me guess? Nuh-uh [nothing].”

In the Thursday night interview, Glick took a jab at guest Sean Hayes’ 2023 Tony Award win for Good Night, Oscar saying it must have been a “soft year.” Talking about the actor’s podcast, Smartless, Glick said he hasn’t been as broke to try out a podcast yet.

Martin Short impressed viewers with his apt reprisal of Jiminy Glick even after decades of leaving the character behind. Hopefully, fans will get to watch more of the erratic character in the future.

