'You Should Be Ashamed of Yourself': Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Calls Out Jon Stewart After His Outstanding Talk Series Win At Emmy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel surely knows how to steal a moment and grab the spotlight as a comedian! The popular host playfully roasted Jon Stewart after Stewart and the team behind The Daily Show won the award for Outstanding Talk Series at the prestigious 2024 Emmy Awards. Kimmel jokingly took a jab at him.

He humorously called out Stewart for returning to the Comedy Central series nine years after stepping away. "And that lesson is: Jon Stewart, you should be ashamed of yourself. You said you were retiring," Jimmy Kimmel joked as he took the stage following the Emmy ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

His memorable roast came after a tribute to the late Bob Newhart, whose picture was displayed for the audience.

Kimmel's ABC talk show was up against The Daily Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for Outstanding Talk Series. Jon Stewart's win marked his 23rd Emmy overall and his first since winning for Outstanding Live Variety Special in 2021.

In 2023, The Daily Show won an Emmy for Trevor Noah's final season as host, marking the first win since Jon Stewart's departure as host in 2015. Stewart had previously hosted his own self-titled talk show on MTV from 1993 to 1995, before taking over The Daily Show in 1999.

Advertisement

He is also the author of three books: Naked Pictures of Famous People (1998), America (The Book) (2004), and Earth (The Book) (2010), written alongside The Daily Show writing staff. Stewart made his directorial debut with Rosewater, a film about journalist Maziar Bahari's imprisonment in Iran.

ALSO READ: Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor Were Pure Couple Goals During Their Hilarious Exchange At Emmys 2024 Red Carpet

Meanwhile, Kimmel has been associated with Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003. Not only has the comedian-host been praised for the format of the show, but the ABC-backed program has also become one of the longest-running shows on television.

The show received 12 nominations in this category, tying Real Time With Bill Maher for the most nominations in this category without a win. Colbert's show has received seven nominations, while Meyers' show has received two.

ALSO READ: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Jon Stewart's The Daily Show Wins Best Talk Series Second Year In A Row