'I Kept The Paper’: Halle Berry Reveals How Late Pop Icon Prince Once Asked Her Out During A Concert

Halle Berry revealed some steamy throwback info that will keep your eyes glued to this article. The Never Let Go actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the September 23 episode, where she recalled that the late pop icon Prince once asked her out.

At one point during the interview, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Berry, "Is it true that Michael Jackson asked Babyface to ask you out on a date?" After a brief pause, Berry responded, "I don’t know. But I do know that Prince asked me out on a date."

Prince, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 57, had a memorable history with Berry, including presenting her with an award back in 2011.

Further revealing details about how Prince asked her out, Halle Berry said, "I was at one of his concerts here on Sunset at the Key Club, and he had someone come out with a piece of paper. And you know, like kids do, it said, 'Do you like me? Yes or no.' I checked yes! I mean, I’m at his concert, right? Of course, yes! Then they came back out again: 'Would you go out with me?'"

Later, the actress admitted that while she didn’t check any boxes on the second note, she kept the paper Prince had sent her. Additionally, while recounting her experience of receiving an award from Prince in an interview with Andscape in 2017, Berry shared that attending a Prince concert was her first-ever concert experience growing up.

She added that Prince was the first artist she ever saw live. "That man, his music changed my childhood and my teenage years," she told the outlet. Moreover, Berry admitted that his music helped her through difficult times. She recalled being a huge fan of Prince and expressed how glad she was to have become his friend while he was still alive.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently dating musician Van Hunt, whom she was introduced to through his brother. On the work front, her film Never Let Go is currently in theaters.

