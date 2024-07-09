Jimmy Kimmel Shares Positive Health Update On Son Billy Following Third Open Heart Surgery: ‘Doing Great’

Popular host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, whose son had undergone some health complications, shared that his son is now in recovery mode. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kimmel opened up about how his 7-year-old son William "Billy" John was doing following his third open-heart surgery in May 2024.

"Billy's doing great. He had open-heart surgery; you know he's got the scars and everything, but he's just mentally right back where he was, which is crazy," Kimmel told the outlet about his son. Billy was born in 2017 with congenital heart disease.

Kimmel further explained that although certain physical precautions must be taken regarding Billy's health, he seems to be in a better place and is doing quite well. Speaking about the innate resilience of children, Kimmel added, “They're made of rubber, you know, everybody says that kids are so resilient, and the doctors explained it to me."

However, Kimmel noted that it didn’t fully occur to him since his son was still growing and developing as an individual.

Jimmy Kimmel announced in May that Billy had been operated

The star had previously posted a snap of Billy smiling in a hospital bed in May 2024, where he revealed in the caption that Billy had successfully undergone his third open-heart surgery.

Kimmel, in his caption, said that over the weekend, his son Billy underwent his third (and hopefully final) open-heart surgery, describing it as a "humbling experience." Kimmel mentioned that they approached the surgery with a mix of optimism and fear but emerged with a new valve and a happy, healthy child.

Advertisement

He expressed his gratitude to the medical staff, strangers, family, and friends for their support. He also praised his wife Molly for her incredible strength and Billy for being the toughest (and funniest) 7-year-old they know.

More about Jimmy Kimmel's family life

Jimmy Kimmel shares Billy and daughter Jane, 9, with his wife Molly McNearney, as well as daughter Katie, 32, and son Kevin, 30, with his first wife Gina Maddy. Over 20 years after welcoming his first child, Kimmel became a dad yet again when he welcomed his youngest daughter, Jane Kimmel, with his current wife, Molly McNearney. McNearney and Kimmel met on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the comedic writer continues to work as an executive producer alongside her husband.

Last month, in June 2024, the lead surgeon who performed all three heart surgeries on Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles shared new details about the 7-year-old boy’s heart condition, operations, and recovery on Good Morning America.

Advertisement

According to ABC News, Billy Kimmel has a severe level of a condition called Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart condition where a combination of four heart defects affects normal blood flow through the heart, causing oxygen-poor blood to be pumped out to the body. This condition requires surgical methods at an early age.

We wish the little one a speedy recovery!

ALSO READ: ‘Your Diaper Needs To Be Changed’: Jack Antonoff Mocks Kanye West During Jimmy Kimmel Live

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say