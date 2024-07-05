Throwback To Taylor Swift’s ICONIC 4th of July Parties Attended by Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Ex-Tom Hiddleston, And More

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Taylor Swift with her iconic squad, knows how to party. She has set the standard for ‘squad goals’ with her star-studded 4th of July parties since 2013.

What started off as a small party with close friends expanded to something more than that, where Hollywood celebrities flocked to the event. The celebration not only reflects Swift's deep ties within the entertainment industry but also reveals her ability to host unforgettable parties that integrate fun, companionship and patriotism.

Her Rhode Island dream home and ever-changing invitees list have made her Independence day parties become epic events.

Taylor Swift’s 4th of July Parties - A pop-cultural phenomenon

“Independence Day is one of my favorite holidays of the year,” Swift had shared via her blog in July 2013. Here’s a glimpse into some of T Swift's unforgettable 4th of July parties:

2013: Where it all began

In 2013, Swift celebrated her first Independence Day with dancers from Red Tour at Watch Hill, Rhode Island’s newly acquired 17 million USD mansion. Two months after buying it, she decided to have a small yet festive gathering at the premises.

Volleyball playing, painting faces and lying on the beach are some of the activities that occurred during this day.

The Shake It Off singer loves holidays and shared pictures showing how she celebrated the Fourth of July on her blog as a starting point for this tradition. This occasion started a yearly celebration putting emphasis on enjoyment and friendship.

2014: A star-studded family portrait

In 2014, the guest population expanded as the Wildest Dreams singer became influential in Hollywood. That year notable celebrities such as Ingrid Michaelson, Lena Dunham, Jaime King, Emma Stone and Jessica Szohr visited her Rhode Island homestead.

More elaborate celebrations took place including swimming in the pool and baking cakes/pies. They posed for what will always be known as ‘family portrait’ among Swifties.

The photo featured them all posing together, captioned by Taylor on Twitter (now X) as “Family portrait”. The year 2014 marked the beginning of Swift turning her 4th of July parties into prime events for Hollywood A-listers.

2015: The iconic patriotic onesies

The following year witnessed growth in star power at the event which indicated Taylor’s increasing influence in the entertainment sector. Celebs like Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid (then dating Joe Jonas), Britany Maack, Martha Hunt, Serayah, Haim sisters (Este, Danielle and Alana) and Calvin Harris were among those who attended Miss Americana star’s birthday bash.

This party had summer elements such as barbequing on the beach as well as floating around with inflatables while dressed in patriotic onesies at night. The iconic image of that gathering was all guests including Taylor herself lying down on inflatables shaped like swans. One of these visitors was her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris thereby giving it a romantic touch.

2016: Taylor Swift’s Avengers assembled

Possibly, Swift’s 2016 party was the most iconic of all, with a star-filled lineup at her Rhode Island manor. Celebrities such as Karlie Kloss, Ruby Rose, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Uzo Aduba, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Tom Hiddleston and Este Haim also attended it.

The activities matched the guest list, including fireworks, indoor karaoke and poolside dancing. Her then-boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston wearing the “I Heart T.S.” tank top later became viral.

In an interview with GQ, sometime after the incident, Hiddleston said that the tank top was meant as a joke among friends but for many people, it defined the entire party.

2017: Breaktime to focus on relationship with Joe Alwyn

However, from 2017 to 2022, Swift took a break from hosting her famous 4th of July parties during her relationship with Joe Alwyn. Concerned about their privacy as a couple, the All Too Well singer had to suspend her annual tradition.

During those years she focused on her music and personal life by keeping Independence Day celebrations out of public view. This period left fans anxiously waiting for a possible comeback of legendary bashes.

2023: All about Taylena

After splitting up with Alwyn in 2023, the Dorothea songstress returned to celebrating America’s birthday with her arguably most famous bestie. Guests included Selena Gomez together with other long-time friends like the Haim sisters amongst others.

The gathering seemed quieter than before but continued enjoying good company and celebration. In one Instagram post with the Only Murders In The Building star, Taylor wrote, “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies.”

2024: Eras Tour

In 2024 though, instead of being able to hold down her huge bash in the United States because of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift did what she does best, performed on stage. She sang for her fans in Europe on that day.

For years now, Taylor Swift’s 4th of July parties have been synonymous with high-profile friendships, entertainment, and celebration. Swift’s Independence Day bashes have always been legendary starting from small beginnings to high-profile events marking various stages in her career and personal life.

These iconic parties prove that Taylor Swift is quite the party girl, and knows how to throw a good bash that will keep attendees waiting for an invite to it each year!

