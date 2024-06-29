Steve Martin Surprises As Martin Short’s First Guest Host On Jimmy Kimmel Live; Details Inside

In a night filled with laughter and surprises, Steve Martin made a special appearance as the guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, stepping in for Martin Short. The event took place on Monday, June 24, evening, marking Short's debut as a host on the popular late-night show.

Steve Martin joins Martin Short on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The evening began with Martin Short's trademark humor as he kicked off the show with some light-hearted banter. He jokingly asked Guillermo Rodriguez, Kimmel's sidekick, what Jimmy Kimmel usually talks about. Rodriguez quickly quipped that Kimmel often discusses Donald Trump. Short, always quick on his feet, humorously compared Trump's predictability to always ordering a Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse.



Short didn't shy away from injecting some political satire into the show. He took a swipe at Donald Trump's announcement about narrowing down his choices for a running mate, jokingly mentioning O.J. Simpson's past, which drew laughter from the audience.



The comedic duo's chemistry was evident as Short's close friend and co-star from Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin, unexpectedly walked onto the stage. Martin, known for his wit and charm, revealed to the audience that he had initially declined the opportunity to be the first guest host when Jimmy Kimmel approached him.



"I was honored when Jimmy asked me, but I said no," Martin shared, adding humorously, "I told him he could find someone who would do it for scale. Don't worry."



Short, visibly delighted by Martin's surprise appearance, expressed his admiration, saying, "There are very few people in this world that I truly admire, and Steve Martin is very close to being one of them."



The night continued with another highlight as Martin Short resurrected one of his iconic characters, Jiminy Glick, for an interview with actor Bill Hader. Glick, known for his sharp wit and outrageous questions, had Hader in stitches, continuing to showcase Short's comedic prowess and versatility.



Glick had recently gained attention for delivering a scathing roast of Bill Maher, and his interview with Hader was no less entertaining. The exchange between the two comedians left the audience roaring with laughter, ending Short's first night as guest host on a high note.



Throughout the evening, Martin Short's hosting debut proved to be a hit, blending humor, surprise appearances, and engaging interviews seamlessly. With Steve Martin's unexpected presence adding an extra layer of entertainment, the episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live was a memorable one for both fans of the show and lovers of comedy alike.

Martin Short promises more laughs after strong Jimmy Kimmel Live debut

As the show wrapped up, Short thanked everyone for their support and promised more laughs in the future. With such a strong start, audiences can certainly look forward to more entertaining moments from Martin Short as he continues to fill in as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live.