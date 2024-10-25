Tom Holland Compares Receiving Phone Call For Christopher Nolan's Next To Another Special Moment Of His Life: 'I'm Super Proud'

The news is all about Tom Holland, who is making headlines after being cast in a Christopher Nolan movie. The announcement has impressed everyone, sparking excitement among both the audience and the actor. Holland compared the feeling to a major role he is always appreciated for.

The Cherry actor recently expressed his emotions about receiving a call from the Inception director, linking it to the time he landed the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Appearing on Good Morning America for an interview, the Chaos Walking actor addressed the moment as “the phone call of a lifetime.” During the October 23, 2024 discussion, Tom Holland further went on to state that the call had reminded him of the news he had received 10 years ago for the role of the webslinger in the Marvel Studios films.

“It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited,” he added.

While Holland is always deemed the one who spoils the film, the actor did not reciprocate the same while talking about the The Dark Knight Rises director's future project.

Although even the host of GMA tried to push the Uncharted actor to spill at least a few details, he only responded by stating that he is super stoked to work with Nolan, also conveying his honor for The Prestige director.

Moreover, Christopher Nolan, who is the director always regarded as the one who shocks the audience with his ever-changing approach toward his projects, will also be working with Matt Damon, alongside Holland.

The untitled project will be released in IMAX and is slated to hit the screens on July 17.

Meanwhile, Holland had recently even teased his return in the suit of the friendly neighborhood superhero. The actor had made this huge announcement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Shocking everyone, the Captain America: Civil War star had mentioned that Spider-Man 4 is happening and the film will hit production next summer.

Talking on GMA, the actor even mentioned that the team behind the movie is “super close to having a creative,” also calling the next entry “worth of the fans.”

Tom Holland was last seen playing the role of Spider-Man in the 2021 movie, where he even shared the screen with two great actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

