Tom Holland’s Dad Confirms Son’s Engagement With Zendaya; Find Out What Dominic Holland Revealed In His Blog

Zendaya made headlines on the red carpet of the Golden Globes after she flaunted the massive diamond on her finger. Fans of Tom Holland and the Challengers actress went on to get excited about the news of the couple’s union.

A week after the big moment, the Uncharted actor’s father, Dominic Holland, went on to confirm the happy news in her new blog. Holland went on to give a peek into the planning process, including the venue and the outfits.

In his blog, Holland shared, “Tom had everything planned out. When, where, how, what to say, what to wear.” He further added, “Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring; he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter.”

ALSO READ: Zendaya and Tom Holland Engagement Report: Everything To Know About Dune Part Two Actress' Shiny New Ring

Holland went on to claim that the engagement is a private affair involving family members and very close friends. He also went on to state that he was proud of his son’s approach to proposing. Dominic Holland penned, “For most blokes, the stress of purchasing an engagement ring is being able to afford it.”

The Spider-Man co-stars have been dating since 2021. Though the couple has kept their relationship quiet, they did not shy away from posting about each other on their Instagram accounts.

Previously, the reports revealed that Holland approached Zendaya’s father to seek his blessings. It was also mentioned that the actress’ family is fond of Tom Holland.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Expresses His Love For Zendaya’s Dog Via THIS Heartfelt Gesture; Find Out