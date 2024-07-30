‘Took A Leap Of Faith’: Jesse Palmer Reveals Why He Agreed To Host The Bachelorette And The Bachelor

Popular personality Jesse Palmer revealed why he agreed to host The Bachelorette and The Bachelor and took over from Chris Harrison after his 2021 exit from the franchise. Jesse told TV Insider that it would be an incredible experience hosting a unique show based on dating that was very new when it first aired.

"The reality show genre and dating shows, specifically, were very, very new at the time when I was the Bachelor, and so I really took a leap of faith, but I had a lot of trust in myself," he added. Palmer was initially cast in 2004 as the Bachelor on the fifth season of the series. In 2021, Palmer was named as the permanent host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

When he graced the show in 2004, Palmer was the first professional athlete to appear on The Bachelor and the first non-American Bachelor as well.

Why did former host Chris Harrison leave the show?

Harrison and ABC parted ways after his controversial Extra interview with the first Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, in which he defended Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for attending an antebellum South-themed fraternity party in 2018.

In this context, a plantation-themed sorority party refers to a party with a theme related to the historical concept of plantations, which are often associated with slavery and racism. Attending such a party can be controversial because it can be seen as insensitive or offensive.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Harrison, who hosted the popular franchise for 19 years, ended up apologizing in March 2021. He noted, “That mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for.”

On a recent episode of Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast, Harrison described the entire experience as a “very toxic situation.”

While he displayed hope about potentially returning to the franchise, he ultimately left the show permanently.

More on host Jesse Palmer

The former star of The Bachelor returned to the franchise in 2021 and instantly struck a chord with everyone, thanks to his swift hosting style, sharp look, and witty mind. This time, instead of looking for love, he guided 31 contestants on their romantic journey to win over Season 26 star Clayton Echard.

Having previously been named the Bachelor himself in 2004, Palmer was well-suited to serve as Echard's mentor. Apart from this show, Palmer is a pioneer in hosting. He hosted various television shows, including ABC's 2021 summer series The Ultimate Surfer and the network's 2018 reality show The Proposal.

