Top 10 Interesting fact about the Royal Family; #6 reveals Princess Diana's former profession

The British Royal Family has captivated the world's attention for generations, with its fair share of grand ceremonies and events. However, beyond the public eye, there lie numerous intriguing and lesser-known facts about this iconic family. Delving into the lives of royalty reveals a tapestry of fascinating stories and anecdotes that add depth to their public image. In this exploration, we'll uncover ten obscure yet captivating facts about the Royal Family, shedding light on their unique history and traditions. Here are 10 unknown facts about the royal family!

10. Kate Middleton is the UK's first royal bride with a college degree

While this might sound surprising, but Kate Middleton happens to be the first royal bride who holds a college degree. Meghan Markle is the second in line after Kate. Prince William's wife has a degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews. Interestingly, this is the same university in which Prince William studied.

9. The Royals cannot eat a shellfish

According to a report by BBC, the Royal family cannot eat the shellfish due to the poisonous nature of the food. Not only this, the report lists out a number of eating restrictions that the family has to follow.

8. Princes Harry and William have served in the armed forces after attending military school

As mentioned on the official website of the Royals, both Prince Harry and Prince William have attended military school in order to get the required training. And it is after this that they served in the military of the UK.

7. No one can touch the royals first

That is right, no one is supposed to touch the royals first. This only happens once they make the first move that the other person can join in. It was seen in 2009 that the former First Lady of the US broke the rule and gave a hug to the Late Queen Elizabeth.

6. Princess Diana was a teacher

Before becoming a beloved royal figure, Princess Diana led a relatively ordinary life as a schoolteacher. She worked as a nursery teacher's assistant at Young England Kindergarten in London, as explained by The Sun. Diana's path to royalty involved various jobs, including assisting a playgroup pre-school and working as a nanny for an American family. Her passion for children and teaching was evident, and she embraced her role as a teacher before her engagement to Prince Charles in 1981. Once she became a full-time royal, Diana left her nursery job behind.

5. There's a practical reason Late Queen Elizabeth II wears bold colors

That is right, there was a good enough reason for the late queen to wear such bold colors. Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022, consistently wore vibrant, bright colors for her public appearances to ensure she stood out and could be easily spotted by her subjects. This practice aligned with her motto, "You have to be seen to be believed," as reported by Today.com. Her colorful attire brought cheer and visibility to her public engagements.

Advertisement

4. Princess Diana's wedding dress was a record 25 feet long

A story done by Vogue on the significance of Princess Diana's dress suggests that her wedding gown was a record 25 feet long. The number of feet Diana’s separate train stretched behind her as she made her way up the steps of St Paul’s. It was secured to her via a carefully crafted mechanism inside her vast skirts. It is still the longest train in royal wedding history.

3. The royals must remain politically neutral

The Royal family is not allowed to engage in political affairs directly or indirectly. As explained by CNN, British monarchs abstain from politics as the UK practices constitutional monarchy. Neutrality preserves unity and avoids political division. The abdication crisis of 1936 emphasized their political detachment, while private discussions with politicians remained confidential. This approach maintains the monarchy's ceremonial role and prevents political influence.

2. Kings and Queens have two birthdays

In the Royal Family, there exists a custom wherein the monarch observes two birthdays. This custom originated during the reign of Edward VII, who ruled from 1901 to 1910. His actual birthdate occurred in November, a chilly time for outdoor celebrations. Consequently, he chose to shift the commemoration of his birthday to June when the weather was more suitable. This practice continues today, with the monarch's official birthday marked by the ceremonial event known as "Trooping the Colour."

1. Late Queen Elizabeth was the longest reigning British Monarch of all time

Queen Elizabeth II holds the distinguished title of being the longest-reigning British monarch in history. Her remarkable reign, which commenced in 1952, has spanned over seven decades, marking a period of profound transformation and historical events. Her reign is a testament to her enduring commitment to her nation and its people.

ALSO READ: 'I managed to persuade her': When Prince Harry revealed about his engagement and first meeting with the Suits star Meghan Markle