Top Gun: Maverick EXCLUSIVE: Miles Teller recounts how he bonded with Tom Cruise amid 'tough' flight training

"We feel the need, the need for speed!" We're just a day away from the highly-awaited release of Top Gun: Maverick, which has been 36 years in the making. While Tom Cruise is back as his iconic character, Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, we will definitely be missing Maverick's beloved sidekick and best friend LTJG Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). But fear not! Because Miles Teller is bringing back some of Goose's adorable charms while adding his own sassy twist as he plays Bradshaw's son Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw.

While on-screen, Maverick and Rooster are at loggerheads for many emotional reasons, off-screen, Miles Teller and Tom Cruise bonded spectacularly on the sets of Top Gun: Maverick. I had the humble opportunity to indulge in a tête-à-tête with Miles, during Top Gun: Maverick's press junket, and the 35-year-old actor spoke candidly about how he'd love for the opportunity to meet Anthony Edwards aka Goose, and how much of Goose's mannerisms did he incorporate while playing Rooster, which flying sequences made him say, "Damn! I did that and that's so cool!", how it was to train with Tom Cruise aka 'Mr. Dependable', who has such attention to detail, what his earlier memories were of having watched Top Gun, which released a year before he was born, and if he feels Top Gun: Maverick could top the classic 1986 film.

When talking particularly about bonding with Tom Cruise, especially while indulging in the "tough" flight training regiment for Top Gun: Maverick as specialised by the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star himself, Miles was all praises for his co-star: "Well, it's incredibly helpful and what you said is exactly how I would describe Tom. I don't think there's anybody who pays... has the attention to detail that Tom has and it really... and for us, with the flying, it just showed how... how tough he knows that it is because he's an aviator himself and he was doing obviously all of the flying in this movie first-hand. And it bonded us with him in a way that was really unique because there were very few people on that set. We were going up and flying every day, that was the group of the new pilots. And then, Tom. So, when the guy who is leading the film is also doing the exact thing that you are, it's just, it's a really... yeah! And it's just incredibly unique. I mean, nobody is doing this job the way Tom is and I think we're all really lucky to watch him do it."

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick releases tomorrow, i.e. May 27.

