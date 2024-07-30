Tori Spelling Recalls Devastating Moment She Learned Of Shannen Doherty's Passing; Says The Late Actress 'Will Live On In Her Work'

Tori Spelling is recalling the heartbreaking moment she learned of her former co-star and close friend Shannen Doherty’s passing. Spelling, 51, during Sunday, July 28, episode of her misSPELLING podcast, revealed that she received the news of Doherty’s demise from cancer at 7 AM on July 14 when her phone kept buzzing.

“I knew immediately. I was like, ‘Oh my god. Somebody’s passed, somebody important has died,’” Spelling recounted, before adding, “When I pulled up Google, I saw that Shannen had passed on Saturday night, and it was shocking.” The actress, on her podcast, then went on to call her friend a source of inspiration for people battling cancer or any other ailment.

Tori Spelling remembers Shannen Doherty as an ‘inspiration’ for others; Says 'she’ll live on in her work'

Doherty was an inspiration for everyone around the world who was going through cancer or any other ailment or disease, Spelling said of her late friend. She added that people looked to Doherty for “inspiration and power to carry on in the moments when they felt they couldn't.” Spelling said she feels fortunate because she got to see Doherty’s strength and influence on others up close.

She went on to recall how Doherty took her under her wing when they first met at age 15 while filming the pilot for Beverly Hills, 90210 and how, although they fell apart for some time later on in their lives, they were able to put their differences aside and get back on amicable terms. The actress reflected on her longtime friend as a beacon of light while noting, “She will live on in her work and in the people that loved her and the things she stood for.”

Advertisement

Shannen Doherty’s final days: Battling cancer and continuing her work, Tori Spelling reflects on her strength

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress succumbed to cancer earlier this month after fighting the deadly disease since 2015. Doherty announced remission in 2017, but her cancer returned in 2020 as a metastatic stage four ailment. She continued working on several projects, including her podcast Let's Be Clear, in the final days of her life.

On July 15, two days after Shannen Doherty passed away, Tori Spelling wrote about her late friend on Instagram, calling her a trailblazer who stood strong in a time when many women felt they couldn't. She added that Doherty never tried to be a rebel; rather, she just naturally was.

ALSO READ: Tori Spelling Reveals Why She Is Grateful For Her Last Interaction With Shannen Doherty In Her Podcast 90210MG