Tori Spelling Recalls How Shannen Doherty ‘Inspired’ Her As She’s Set To Compete In DWTS: 'Encouraged Me To Turn My Power On’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Tori Spelling, 51, is all set to embark on the Dancing With The Stars journey! But she is definitely keeping in mind the encouragement she got from her late Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty, who sadly passed away in July battling breast cancer.

On Wednesday, September 4, she conversed with People magazine after the reality show’s cast reveal and stated that it's surely a difficult time doing this show with the “excitement” and, on the other hand, having lost her former castmate. But Spelling remembered that Shannen “loved doing it and was totally in it.” The Charmed actress has also appeared on DWTS previously in season 10.

Spelling further continued, “She definitely in life has inspired me that, you know, when you commit, you commit. And I definitely, this season, she has encouraged me to turn my power on.” She went on to say, "So I'll take that with me."

Shannen, whose death shocked everyone, has truly done praise-worthy work in the entertainment industry. Her death was confirmed by her publicist, Leslie Sloan.

Spelling also reflected on the other Beverly Hills 90210 cast member, who is also a DWTS alum, Brian Austin Green encouraging her. She said that he knew about it all since she received the phone call, and she questioned about not knowing what to do or if she should take part in it or not. Green inspired her by saying that she needed to do that and that she would be “amazing.”

The 51-year-old also touched up on Sharna Burgess, the ex-pro dancer on the ABC show and wife of Green, knowing that Pasha Pashkov would be a “perfect” partner for the Scary Movie 2 star. She asked Burgess every type of question about who she would get as a partner, and she went through everyone and said, “Here's why I think they would work for you.”

This season, the reality show also includes Eric Robers, Phaedra Parks, Anna Delvey, Danny Aemndola, Dwight Howards, Brooks Nader, Joey Graziadei, Ilona Maher, Chandler Kinney, Henn Tran, Stephen Nedoroscik and Reginald VelJohnson.

Dancing With The Stars’s Season 33 will premiere on September 17, Wednesday, on Disney+ and ABC. The episodes of the show can be watched the next day on Hulu.

