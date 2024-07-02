Hailey Bieber Has A Pregnancy Tip To Beat The Heat; Says 'Trust Me'

Hailey Bieber is enjoying her pregnancy. The Rhode Island founder is expecting her first child with her husband Justin Bieber. During this time, she agrees that being pregnant in this heat is quite a task, but Beiber has a hack to beat the heat for all the pregnant ladies. Taking to social media, she shared a snap with a great tip. Bieber revealed that dipping your feet in ice-cold water is heavenly for all the pregnant ladies in this scorching heat. Meanwhile, during her pregnancy as well, Hailey Beiber has been up and about, as she was seen out with her husband on getaways and working. The couple announced their pregnancy in May of this year.

Hailey Beiber’s pregnancy tip to beat the heat

Hailey Bieber appears to be cooling off! The 27-year-old model, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, posted a photo of herself plunging her legs into an ice bath. She posted the video on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 30, 2024. She captioned the story, "If you're pregnant in this heat... Trust me, feet and legs in the ice bath or cold plunge," accompanying the pinched fingers emoji.

Beiber crossed her legs in the snap, resting her feet in the blue water. Hailey's tip comes after she disclosed in June that she was suffering from lower back pain. She earlier revealed and said, "So who was going to tell me about the lower back pain?" accompanied by pregnant emojis as she sat in a chair.

Has Hailey Beiber and Justin Beiber picked a name for their baby?

Hailey and Justin Bieber are excited to become parents and have already decided on a name for their child. According to people, the day the parents-to-be learned they were having their first child together was just the best day for them. A source revealed to People, "Everyone is really excited for them. They will be excellent parents, and Justin will be quite involved. This will be the next significant project for him.”

The source told People that the Sorry singer is quite excited to raise his child. The couple also have a name they believe is wonderful. They're also starting to decorate the nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby.

Meanwhile, the Biebers revealed in a joint Instagram post on May 9 that they were expecting their first child together by posting a video of their vow renewal. In the post, Hailey Beiber was seen wearing a lacy white dress.

