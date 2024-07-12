Tristan Thompan Posts 'Lunch Date' Photos With His Oldest Son, Prince

Tristan Thompson, the famous NBA player, recently shared pleasing moments with his 7-year-old son, Prince Oliver. On Sunday, July 7th, Thompson posted a series of pictures on Instagram showing their significant moment together. The renowned NBA player shared heartwarming moments with his oldest child as they enjoyed a fun lunch date together.

Both father and son can be seen smiling ear to ear, taking selfies, and making silly expressions, adding to their quality time. Thompson captioned the pictures, "Lunch date with my Prince 🫅." reflecting their close bond.

During their lunch outing, Prince Oliver posed amusingly with his cheeseburger and French fries, capturing the simple pleasures of a meal shared between father and son. Thompson also shared clips of them playing outside, highlighting their playful interactions away from the dining table.

Tristan Thompson: Navigating Fatherhood

Prince Oliver is Tristan Thompson’s oldest child from his ex-partner, Jordan Craig. Beyond Prince Oliver, Thompson is also a father to daughter True, who is 6 years old, and son Tatum, who is about to turn 2 this month. He also has a son named Theo, who is 2 years old from his relationship with a fitness model named Maralee Nichols. This mixed family dynamic emphasises Thompson’s dedication to being a loving father to all his children, including his different partners.



Tristan Thompson is not only known for his skills on the basketball court but also for occasional glances at his personal life on social media. His posts about his children often draw attention and cordial reactions from his fans and followers.

