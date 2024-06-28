Khloé Kardashian Rings In Her 40th Birthday With Heartfelt Tributes From Family: See The Heartwarming Messages HERE

Khloé Kardashian was so done with her 30s that she couldn't be happier that it was over. As the Good American founder turned 40 on Thursday, June 27, her friends and family helped her ring in her milestone birthday by flooding social media with messages of love and blessings in her honor.

While Khloé’s world-famous mom, Kris Jenner, called her the greatest gift of her life on her birthday, the reality star’s ex and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, called her his best friend and more. Kim Kardashian and Kris’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were also among the flock of people celebrating the youngest Kardashian sister on her birthday. Scroll down to check out some of the heartwarming messages Khloé Kardashian received on her special day.

Friends and family wish Khloé Kardashian a happy 40th birthday as she joins sisters Kourtney and Kim in the next decade of life

Kris Jenner calls Khloé the ‘Most amazing daughter’

“You are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made. You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life, but watching you as a mommy has been so remarkable for me,” Kris, 68, wrote in the Instagram caption of her post dedicated to Khloé. The lengthy caption accompanied a carousel of photos featuring Khloé throughout her life. The KarJenner mom signed off the birthday tribute for her daughter by calling her her forever bunny.

Advertisement

Tristan Thompson said Khloé is the best friend, mom, and human he's ever met

“You are my best friend,” Thompson wrote alongside a picture of himself and Khloé with their daughter, True. “You are the best mom,” he added next. The NBA player also gave a shout-out to Khloé for taking care of his brother Amari, calling her “the most incredible human being I've ever met.”

Kim Kardashian welcomed Khloé to the 40’s club

The SKIMS founder wrote in her Instagram tribute for Khloé: “Welcome to the f—ing 40 club, baby!!!!! @khloekardashian I feel like you have been waiting for years to finally be done with your 30s, and the time has now come.”

“I know this will be the best decade of your life,” Kim added, thanking her sister for being by her side on the life ride elsewhere in her post.

Rob Kardashian, Khloé's brother, also honored his sister on her birthday

Advertisement

Calling Khloé his “A1,” Rob shared a throwback photo of themselves on his Instagram stories. “I love you so much,” he added.

Kris Jenner’s long-time partner Corey Gamble also paid tribute to Khloé

Gamble took to his Instagram stories to share two glamorous pictures of the duo and wrote over them, “Happy Birthday, Love,” and “Birthday Gurl.” Khloé reposted the second photo to her own Instagram, writing, “The King!!!”

Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq declared the day one of her favorite days

Haqq shared a selfie with the Kardashians star as she declared Khloé's birthday “one of my favorite days.”

“You define the meaning of love, people wish they could love like you but your heart is immeasurable,” she wrote in the caption. Malika went on to describe Khloé as a “Promise keeper. Honorary daughter, sister & friend.. Beautiful mommy,” and more.

“Deeply Grateful For Every Moment. I love you! I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!” Khloé wrote in an Instagram post of her own, alongside a video that included several throwback pictures and videos of herself with her family and friends throughout her life, to mark her 40th birthday on June 27.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian: Top 10 Quotes From Reality Star As She Turns 40