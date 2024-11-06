Trump’s Running Mate JD Vance Reveals The One Movie That Shaped His 'Entire Political Worldview'; Find Out

In an intriguing interview, JD Vance recently opened up about a movie that had shaped his views towards politics and the one that he enjoyed a lot as a kid. The running mate of Donald Trump shocked his followers as he named the film during a recently held three-hour-long interview.

Appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, JD Vance dropped a big surprise as he confessed about watching Boyz N the Hood. Having a really deep and interesting conversation with the host, JD Vance stated, "There's this movie that's probably extremely influential to my entire political worldview and I didn't realize until last night."

He then went on to explain that he used to watch the aforementioned film a lot when he was 8 or 9 years old, adding that he did not realize how much that movie had influenced him until he watched it recently in his hotel in Austin.

Further talking about Boyz N the Hood, Vance went on to explain the crucial takeaways from John Singleton's seminal film.

JD Vance stated that it was Laurence Fisburne’s character in Furious Styles and his actions in the movie of not letting financial institutions buy everything in his community.

The Ohio senator then also stated that although The Matrix star’s character was looking after his people, which happens to be a black community in LA as seen in the film and not white people, Vance added, “Oh, that's maybe the first place that I ever heard this idea."

The politician also noted that he liked the film for the family values that Furious Styles had portrayed in the film, adding that he knows the importance of fatherhood and what role a father plays in the life of a young boy.

He went on to stress that the story affected him deeply, as he was a kid who grew up without having a proper connection with his dad.

Talking about the fictional character Styles, Vance added, "He makes this observation: math being racist, he's criticizing the SAT for being culturally biased.” However, the politician even mentioned that Fishburne’s character says in the movie, “The only part that isn't culturally biased is the math.”

Vance shared his views, stating that the movie from the 80s had the philosophy that a lot of “white liberals” should follow today.

Previously, JD Vance even stated that he happens to be a big-time Lord of the Rings fan, adding that a lot of his conservative views were heavily influenced by Tolkien.

