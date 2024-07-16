'Two of My Favorite Crowds Ever': Taylor Swift Gushes About Her Milan Eras Tour Concert

During two shows at Milan's San Siro on July 13 and 14, Taylor Swift, the 34-year-old pop star, took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans. A week before the concerts, she posted on July 15, praising the warmth of the Milan crowds and expressing her joy at their hospitality.

"WOW. MILAN," Swift began her caption on July 15. "Those were truly two of my favorite crowds ever. The passion and generosity you showed us… it was a dream come true to perform for you."

She ended her message by promising to return and thanking her fans with the Italian phrase "Grazie mille! We'll be back!!"

Taylor Swift swallows bug on stage during Milan Eras show

During Taylor Swift's performance in Milan on July 13, a rather unexpected incident occurred when she swallowed a bug during the secret songs segment of her Eras Tour. During a spontaneous remix of I Almost Do and The Moment I Knew from her record Red, Swift paused her show to cough after the incident. She reassured fans that she was aware of the possibility due to the abundance of insects that evening.

She assured the audience she would be fine and simply needed a moment to clear her throat before smoothly continuing with the rest of the show. This wasn't the first time Swift had encountered such a situation; similar incidents happened during her Eras Tour shows in London in June and Chicago in 2023.

Taylor Swift shines in new outfits, overcomes piano mishap at Milan Eras Tour show

During her performances in Milan, Taylor Swift, known for songs like All Too Well, showcased new outfits. On July 13, for the Fearless era segment, she wore a new Roberto Cavalli minidress by Fausto Puglisi, which arrived just in time for the event.

Later that day, she swapped her usual silky Vivienne Westwood dress for one from the Tortured Poets Department, featuring lyrics from Fortnight painted locally as Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

On July 14, during her rendition of Getaway Car and Out of the Woods from the Reputation Stadium tour, Swift encountered a piano issue. Joking with the crowd, she exclaimed, "We have finally broken this thing!" She peered under the open lid as a technician worked to resolve the problem.

Fans captured the moment on X (formerly Twitter), showing the excitement when the piano was fixed. Swift closed the lid with a smile, exclaiming, "Oh, I did it!" like a happy child succeeding in accomplishing something.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour heads to Europe, set to wow fans across the Continent

The European leg of The Eras Tour is in full swing, with Taylor Swift set to perform three concerts at the Veltins-Arena stadium in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, from July 17 to 19. Following these shows, she will continue her tour across Germany, Poland, Austria, and England, ending this phase on August 20th.

Next, the Eras Tour will move to the United States, with performances scheduled from October 18 to December 8. Audiences can expect an exciting continuation of their favorite artist's tour across both continents.

