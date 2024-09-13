Tyla Shuts Down Critics After MTV VMAs 2024 Backlash Concerning Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey: 'Y'all Make Everything...'

Tyla is brushing aside the backlash she received after a playful incident on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Social media teemed with criticisms directed at her after she requested Lil Nas X to hold her VMA Award. The Water hit-maker from South Africa won the Best Afrobeat award during the award ceremony held on September 11th. She received the award from Halle Bailey and the J Christ rapper. However, the clip of her receiving the trophy was criticized by the netizens when she requested the two presenters to hold her ‘Moon Man’ trophy because it was heavy for her.

The Grammy-winning singer spoofed about how she has difficulty holding awards. She said, "You guys know me and holding awards. Yo, I cannot—I'm not strong enough."

During the same moment, Lil Nas X most hesitantly reached out and held her award, which allowed for the acceptance speech to transpire. Meanwhile, the Little Mermaid star did not partake in the exchange but remained in the background, prompting some social media vitriol directed the Truth or Dare singer's way.

The Butterflies singer later took to social media to clarify the situation. In a message she posted on X (formerly Twitter), she asked why people misunderstood her and went off on how she didn't want Bailey to get dragged into the situation and that it was a playful moment. She wrote, "Y'all make everything weird…"

She set the record straight, directing focus at more important things at hand, that is, her VMA win. She added, "I was not asking my girl Halle... We just girls, STFU I WON A VMAAAA."

This has been Tyla's year to shine. In June 2024, she participated in the BET Awards and impressed the audience with her stellar performance of her hit Jump, featuring Gunna and Skillibeng. Her act incorporated various elements from her South African heritage, which included painted tiger dancers representing her fanbase, the ‘Tygers’, and an elaborate set, which included stilt walkers as well. On the same night, she won two out of four nominations: Best New Artist and Best International Act.

