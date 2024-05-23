Camila Cabello And Lil Nas X Fight Over 'Fluid Guy' In He Knows Music Video From Her Upcoming Music Album

Camila Cabello is back, with her new work of art. Her song, I Luv It featuring Playboi Carti, became the talk of the internet when it was released in March 2024. Now, another song which was released recently titled, He Knows with Lil Nas X is making waves online, mostly due to the music video where both the singers physically fight as they share a similar love interest.

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X fight over a ‘fluid guy’

Camila Cabello’s, He Knows music video successfully tells a story and keeps the fans on the edge of their seats as she fights with the Industry Baby singer. In the video, Cabello spots her love interest, and quickly things become steamy between the two as they dance together in the club. Then enters the Old Town Road singer, who tries to take the love interest away.

Seeing this, The Crying In The Club singer seems very unhappy. A fight between the two breaks out, where both the singers are physically fighting with each other. But they soon realize that their love interest is actually a mannequin.

Cabello in a shocked state points out that their love interest is plastic to which the Panini singer says, "But he's also bald." Towards the end of the video, both the singers pinky promise each other to not fight over a boy again.

Then walks their love interest in that scene. Cabello says hi to him. An abrupt shot appears where both the pop stars smile at each other with bloody mouths.

As per Billboard, Cabello told Rolling Stones, “I just loved the idea of us fighting over this fluid guy, who we don’t know which way he’s leaning.”

The video is filled with a crisp storyline and amazing acting skills, not to mention the steamy dance sequences. Before releasing this music video, Cabello also released a visualizer of the same. We can see the Fifth Harmony Alum and the Rodeo singer in it, wearing their respective Met Gala 2024 outfits.

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X’s Met Gala outfits

This year, Camila Cabello went creative as she graced the green carpet of the Garden Of Time-themed Met Gala. She wore a 15-pound dress studded with 250,000 Swarovski crystals. The dress has a slit and multiple rips on its end.

The singer and her stylist collaborated with designer Ludovic De Saint Sernin, and as per E!News, the gown took 450 hours to be made. The highlight of her Met outfit was the ice hand purse she carried. The ice-clutch had a rose in it.

Lil Nas X also made quite a big fashion statement on the green carpet. He presented himself in Raul Lopez’s Luar custom look, which was filled with 50,000 Swarovski crystals, according to Vogue.

The Montero singer wore a long white coat, tank top, and matching pair of pants. The tank top and the pants had intricate designs on them, with the shiny crystals beautifully embellished over them.

Both of Cabello’s songs, I Luv It and He Knows are featured in her new album, C, XOXO. The album will be released on June 28.

