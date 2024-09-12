MTV VMAs 2024: Tyla Wins Best Afrobeats For Water; Says, 'This is Just So Special, But Also Bittersweet Because...'

Tyla adds another award to her shelf! The singer won the Best Afrobeat Award during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards for none other than her viral track Water. The singer made sure to give a lasting acceptance speech.

Tyla started by expressing her gratitude and said that it was a huge moment for “Africa, African music.” She said that the impact her popular song has had globally is a testament that "African music can be pop music too!"

The songstress further talked about the diverse African music and said, “This is just so special, but also bittersweet because I know there’s a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeat," adding, "It’s a thing, and even though Afrobeats have opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It’s more than just Afrobeats."

Tyla continued by stating that she hails from South Africa and represents her culture. She concluded the speech by giving a shoutout to the Afrobeats musicians who were nominated in the category with her and expressed, “I love you guys."

Meanwhile, recently, Tyla released the music video of the latest track, Breath Me, which takes a creative approach to showcase the romantic connection between a couple. The music video, set in Osaka, Japan, continues the Truth And Dare music video.

The latest MV truthfully shows an honest dynamic of a loving couple, including the adoration and love they have for one another along with the moments of tension that do get resolved eventually.

Tyla went with the casual fashion vibe but didn't forget to leave her mark in that department by donning an oversized t-shirt and keeping her makeup minimalistic.

This track has the potential to be another club banger or go viral just like her previous hit song. At such a young age, she has definitely created a name for herself in the Afrobeat genre.

Along with a VMA, she has also garnered a Grammy for Best African Music Performance and a BET Award for Best New Artist.

