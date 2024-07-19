‘Upset And Depressed It Didn’t Work Out’: Source Shares How Ben Affleck Feels About His Marriage With Jennifer Lopez

The reports about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s alleged split have been doing rounds for quite a while. A source is claiming that the Argo actor is feeling “depressed” about his marriage allegedly not working out with Lopez. Read ahead to know more.

Source on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage

As per Hollywood Life, an insider close to the situation revealed to OK! Magazine that the actor is quite sad about how things have turned out in their relationship. Another source claimed to the publication that both individuals' lives were too different.

The insider claims that the Gone Girl star had high hopes with the songstress. The source shared that she was his “dream woman," adding, “It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do.”

Another source shared about the possible issues between the two individuals. This included Jennifer’s entourage following her at all times, including her assistants, trainers, glam squad, photographers, and videographers.

The insider claimed, “She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to.”

Despite all the controversies and drama, the singer was maintaining her head up and she does not want to be viewed as a “villain.”

Bennifer lists their Beverly Hills home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck listed their lavish Beverly Hills mansion on July 11 amid split speculations.

The mansion spans up to 38,000 square feet. Bennifer bought this mansion in May 2023 to spend their married life together.

The mansion consists of 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and amenities like a gym and much more. The pair purchased it for USD 60,850,000.

Both individuals have asked for USD 68 million for this house. The celebrity realtor Josh Flagg told People magazine that the pair’s asking price is closer to the price they had purchased the mansion for, which points to how strongly the couple is looking to sell this mansion off.

