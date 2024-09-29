Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She Quit Drinking Alcohol Nearly A Year Ago Because Of THIS Reason

Valerie Bertinelli recently revealed that she has been alcohol-free for nearly a year and is feeling better than ever. On September 28, the actress spoke at the inaugural Food & Wine Classic in Charleston about her alcohol-free journey, mentioning how aging played a role in her decision. The 64-year-old Hot in Cleveland star claims she's happier, healthier, and more in sync with her body since giving up alcohol.

Bertinelli, who just joined The Drew Barrymore Show as a wellness expert, said aging was a huge reason for her to quit drinking. "I actually think a lot of it has to do with aging," she said to PEOPLE.

"I think the older you get, the less you really want to be putting that in your body." While conceding that everyone has the ability to make their own decisions, Bertinelli made it clear that quitting has worked for her. "I feel better."

She also stated that after months without alcohol, she no longer misses it. “I don’t miss it because I don’t miss how it actually made me feel either after having it or the next day,” Bertinelli said, adding that her decision to stop drinking has made a huge difference in her daily life.

Bertinelli was named the newest member of the Drew Crew, a group of experts on The Drew Barrymore Show, by PEOPLE in early September. Her regular appearances include lifestyle segments, particularly ones geared toward wellness.

Bertinelli told PEOPLE she enjoys discussing serious topics like menopause on the show. “Drew tackles subjects that I wish I had heard about 10 years ago, like menopause alone,” she said. “She does it with such grace, vulnerability, and authenticity that we all can relate to.”

Bertinelli stated that these open discussions have helped her better understand her own experiences, particularly around menopause. She said she loves being able to talk about it because things are happening to her body. She added that it's fun to talk to other women who are going through the same thing and they can relate.

Bertinelli's general health has improved significantly since she stopped drinking. In a previous interview with PEOPLE, she shared how living alcohol-free has made her life easier. She said that even with life struggles and how life can be challenging, she finds it easier to get herself clearer about what she needs to do and take care of her life.

She also mentioned that she wakes up feeling more rested and aware. For Bertinelli, quitting alcohol has become a positive part of her routine, helping her to face life's challenges with greater clarity and energy.

