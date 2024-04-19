'Very Overwhelmed': Taylor Swift's Friend And Longtime Collaborator Jack Antonoff Reacts To The Tortured Poets Department Release

Jack Antonoff praised Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Twitter, highlighting her exceptional singing abilities. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, he also commended the pop superstar.

Jack Antonoff appreciates Taylor Swift for her new music album

Bleachers' Frontman Jack Antonoff is showing his appreciation for his longtime friend and musical collaborator Taylor Swift after the release of the artist's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, via a tweet on Twitter (X) this morning.

love this album more than i can say .... love you all very much ... more later very overwhelmed ... love you taylor — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 19, 2024

According to People, the record producer and Bleachers frontman used social media to praise Swift, sharing his "love" for her, the record, and their fans, as well as revealing how he was feeling overwhelmed after the release of her latest album.

"love this album more than i can say .... love you all very much ... more later very overwhelmed ... love you taylor," he posted on Twitter (X) in the early hours of April 19.

In two other tweets, he appeared to shout out tracks (and the fans who would be listening) on the album, writing, "!! FOTS heads lets go !!" — seemingly a nod to the track "Fresh Out The Slammer," — in one and "down bad heads as well" in another — referring to the song Down Bad.

Back in March this year, Antonoff praised Swift's songwriting skills while speaking to the Los Angeles Times, saying that questioning her aptitude is "like challenging someone's faith in God. You just don't go there."

Meanwhile, Antonoff is credited as a music producer on 'The Tortured Poets Department'. The album consists of 16 standard songs, as well as features from Post Malone and Florence + The Machine on two separate musical tracks.

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift's friendship and their musical collaborations

Jack Antonoff, aged 40, and Taylor Swift, aged 34, have been acquainted since 2012, marking a decade of their friendship. Shortly after their introduction, they embarked on a collaborative journey, joining forces to create the enchanting track Sweeter Than Fiction for the renowned One Chance film soundtrack.

Since then, their partnership has flourished, resulting in numerous successful collaborations on Swift's chart-topping albums, including the Grammy-winning masterpieces '1989' and 'Folklore', among other notable works.

Antonoff has also worked with several of Swift's other friends, producing and songwriting for renowned artists such as Lana Del Rey and Lorde.

Recently, Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce were seen together in the crowd at Coachella last week during Antonoff's set for his rock band Bleachers.

