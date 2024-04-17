Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Hang Out With Jack Antonoff's Band The Bleachers After Coachella 2024; See Here

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong. The couple was recently spotted together with Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers. This meeting came amidst Taylor and Travis having a good time at Coachella together. The couple was spotted posing for a photo adorably with the band and we’re loving it.

The couple is reportedly “very happy together” and have recently been spotted on multiple dates. Take a look inside at Taylor and Travis’s PDA-packed weekend.

Taylor Swift and Kelce with Bleachers

Taylor and Travis are not hiding their relationship from the world anymore. The couple recently made their PDA-packed appearance at Coachella as they were spotted attending the Bleacher’s concert at Coachella weekend. Jack Antonoff who is a part of the band has been a dear friend of Taylor’s ever since they met in 2012. We could see the couple smiling happily in a picture posted by the band’s drummer Sean Hutchinson. The picture included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, band manager Evan Winiker, Sean Hutchinson, and Zem Audu. Travis had his arms around Taylor as she held onto his hand.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Travis wore a white t-shirt, a flannel shirt, and a cap with the words Happy Gilmore written on it. Taylor was spotted in an all-black outfit and a green New Heights merchandise cap to show love to her partner’s podcast. Travis and his brother Jason host a podcast named New Height where they discuss their lives in detail. People magazine reported through a source that the couple is "very happy" and "all about quality time together before" Taylor has to go on tour again. The source added that Travis and Taylor are very supportive of each other.

Advertisement

Sean’s post also included other pictures mostly of the band performing at the Coachella weekend. One of them featured Lana Del Rey arriving on a motorbike and Antonoff playing the guitar.

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff’s friendship

Taylor and Jack initially met in 2012 and have been great friends ever since. The two have collaborated on some of Taylor's most iconic hits. They have also collaborated on some of her most iconic songs like Cruel Summer and Anti-Hero. Taylor gushed about Jack at the 2023 MTV VMAs while saying, "He's so talented it's incomprehensible.” She also spoke about how fortunate she is and revealed plans for future collaborations. "And I'm so lucky I've been making music with him since we worked on an album called 1989. We'll continue working together til' 2089,” she added.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Conversations During Coachella Decoded by Deaf Lip Reader