'Vile f--ing things': Renee Rapp discusses how Mean Girls musical co-workers commented on her body that her family had to intervene

Alright, listen up, because there's some drama unfolding in the world of Broadway's Mean Girls. Do you remember Renee Rapp, the actress who snagged the role of Regina George at just 19? Well, she's got a bone to pick with the musical's producers. According to a recent interview, Rapp claimed that the producers of the Broadway musical made pretty harsh comments about her body weight, and she described the comments to be "some vile f–king things."

ALSO READ: Did you know Blake Lively almost played Karen in Mean Girls? Here is everything you need to know

What happened with Renee Rapp?

Things apparently got so bad before the pandemic hit that her folks had to fly all the way from New York to rescue her from the negativity. Yeah, it was that bad. They were worried sick about how it was messing with her well-being.

On the bright side, Rapp stood tall. She has always been suffering from an eating disorder, but she's found some silver lining. Her parents had her back and pulled her out of that toxic situation and she's got their unwavering support. It's all about that family love.

ALSO READ: Mean Girls: Jonathan Bennett aka Aaron Samuels REVEALS the cast’s Zoom reunion was ‘awkward’ but ‘super fun’

Advertisement

Renee Rapp’s future plans

Even though her Broadway experience has been a bit of a letdown, she's still aiming for the movie adaptation of Mean Girls. She's on board to reprise her role as Regina George, sharing the screen with some cool co-stars. And guess what? Tina Fey's in on the action too, penning the musical version just like she did for the original flick. So, no worries, she's not stepping away from this one.

Oh, and as if that's not enough, Reneé's had her share of workplace woes. Just a while back, she bailed on Mindy Kaling's HBO Max show, The Sex Lives of College Girls, citing yet another toxic environment. Rumor has it, that she even called in a big-shot Hollywood lawyer to help her get out of that sticky situation.

ALSO READ: 101 Mean Girls Quotes to Unleash Your Inner Queenbee DUH

Advertisement

So, there you have it, a whirlwind of Broadway, Hollywood, and a young actress holding her ground. Let's see how this all plays out, but one thing's for sure – Reneé Rapp isn't letting anyone rain on her parade.