Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani’s series Gunaah was released on June 3 on OTT. The drama series featuring the two actors in lead roles traces a gripping storyline of betrayal, revenge, and the complexities of love. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Jyoti opened up about essaying the role of Tara. She spoke about the challenges she faced, what excited her about the project to what viewers can take away, and more.

Surbhi Jyoti on playing Tara in Gunaah

The actress expressed her excitement about the role and shared that this role gave her the chance to portray the character beyond a heroine. Surbhi Jyoti told us, "Ab tak you know I was just a heroine, in all the shows and all the dramas that I did. In this series, not only the hero is the hero and anti-hero, same goes with the heroine also."

She continued, "I’m the heroine and I’m the vamp and that was the biggest challenge for me. While I was reading the script before I said yes to the project because the story was very interesting."

Check out the trailer of Gunaah here:

Surbhi Jyoti on what the audience can take away from Gunaah

In the same conversation, the actress talked about what the audience can take away from the drama series, Gunaah. "The audience can take away a lot of 'oh my god moments', lot of crying, a lot of 'edge of the seat' experiences,” Surbhi shared.

She further went on and said, “Jaha pe aap hamesha intrigued rehte ho show me, ki ab kya hoga aur iske baad kya hoga aur ab ye kya karegi, ek aapka perspective hota hai aur phir aap dekhte ho ki ye character kya karega. Just give this show a chance, and I promise you, you won’t be able to leave it. (Where you are always intrigued in the show, what will happen now and what will happen after that and what will he do now, one is your perspective and then you see what this character will do.)”

Directed by Anil Senior and Anirudh Pathak as the showrunner, Gunaah features Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, and Zayn Ibad Khan in key roles. It was released on Disney+Hotstar.

