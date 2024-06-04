Jonathan Majors Makes First Public Appearance Since His April Sentencing; Marvel Star Seen With Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors made his first public appearance since his April sentencing and attended a red carpet event. He was seen to be accompanied by his current girlfriend Meagan Good. The former Marvel star had been involved in a whirlwind of legal battles, during which the two had met and sparked dating rumors.

Jonathan Majors makes first public appearance since April sentencing

The Creed III antagonist was recently photographed at the 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards. The event was held in Los Angeles at Taglyan Complex on June 3.

Jonathan Majors was seen at the award ceremony with his present girlfriend Meagan Good, who is widely known for her role in Harlem. As per a report by PEOPLE, the two started dating during the abuse trial of the 34-year-old actor.

Majors and Good were romantically linked in May 2023 and made their first red carpet appearance together on March 3. This was during the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon again in Los Angeles.

Then later in that same month, on March 17, the couple stepped together on another red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards.

The actor who had portrayed a major villain in the new saga of Marvel Cinematic Universe was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in a December 2023 trial for a domestic incident. The case involved Grace Jabbari, who happens to be his former girlfriend.

In this same case, Jonathan Majors was not found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Loss Jonathan Major had to face

Following the high-profile case, the career of the actor was hugely affected. Jonathan Majors was sentenced to a year of "in person batterers" intervention program in Los Angeles.

He was charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree, following his arrest.

The Loki actor then began losing a great number of deals, including the U.S. Army pausing advertising. Meanwhile even his PR, The Lede Company decided to stop working with him.

However, the biggest loss Majors faced was that Marvel Studios discontinued its contract with them. He was already introduced in the new phase of the MCU as the next big villain who would bring an Avengers-level threat.

