Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, And Meadow Walker Remember Paul Walker On His 11th Death Anniversary; See Here

It has been 11 years since the Hollywood industry lost Paul Walker. Remembering their friend and loved one, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, and Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, paid their tributes to the late actor.

Taking to their social media account, the Fast and Furious actors shared their favorite memory with the Walker while also sharing a picture of him on their feed.

Walker’s daughter. Meadow too shared a childhood picture with her father and wrote a heartfelt tribute for the Hollywood star. In the photo posted by the model-actress, the late movie star is seen holding his baby girl in her arms and is walking ahead, smiling, in a blue t-shirt.

Another picture in the carousel had Walker swimming in the pond with a pig.

Meanwhile, the young actress wrote in the caption, “11 years without you. I miss you every day. I love you so much.”

Paul Walker’s friend and Fast & Furious co-star, Brewster, too, shared her thoughts over the late actor’s 11th death anniversary. She also posted a carousel with the pictures from on-and-off sets with the Into the Blue actor. She penned the caption and stated, “I woke up so edgy today. Annoyed by EVERY. Little. Thing. Then I remembered. My stomach dropped. Someone isn’t here who should be. The one that lifted up everyone around him. The one who worked his ass off but didn’t let it show. The one with grace and humor.”

Crediting Meadow in her post, the actress further wrote, “#11years Miss you forever, @paulwalker. @meadowwalker is carrying on your legacy through her beauty and strength."

Paul Walker’s best friend and co-star, Vin Diesel too, paid tribute to the actor by posting a picture of the duo. In his post, he wrote, “Eleven years, today... Some bonds truly never break. Grateful for that eternal brotherhood. Love and miss you.”

Reacting to Diesel’s post, Paul Walker’s brother, Jody Walker dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Paul Walker passed away in a car accident, alongside his friend, Roger Rodas, in Santa Clarita, California.

