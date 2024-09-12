From The Fast & The Furious To Joy Ride: Remembering Paul Walker's Top 7 Roles On 51st Birth Anniversary

It’s been nearly 12 years since beloved The Fast & The Furious star Paul Walker passed away in a tragic car crash yet his presence has been alive through his roles and legacy.

Did Paul Walker make Brian O'Conner famous or did Brian O-Conner make Paul Walker famous? It’s a mystery that remains unsolved to this day. But what stays constant is Walker shining like a diamond in The Fast and Furious saga.

His unique charisma brings life and brightness to his character and keeps Walker immortal in our memory. In honor of his 51st birthday, we look back at the top 7 roles as a tribute to his legacy. Let’s take a look!

1. Pleasantville

Pleasantville is a 90s superhit, best known as a cult classic and teen fantasy drama. Twin siblings David and Jennifer fight over a television remote and magically reach the black-and-white TV show Pleasantville through the remote. There, they discover that the people in the TV show don't believe any world exists outside of Pleasantville.

Gradually, through a series of chaotic and rebellious events, people start becoming colorful. Although this black-and-white movie seems like a simple story on the surface it carries a deeper meaning. It explores the freedom to move beyond the confines of an unyielding society.

This movie is Walker's big break. Here, he plays the love interest of Jennifer aka Mary Sue. Through their relationships, the first revolution in Pleasantville Is ignited. Directed by Gary Ross, this movie stars Tobey Maguire, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Ramsey, Jeff Daniels, Joan Allen etc alongside Paul Walker.

2. Joy Ride

The breathtaking American thriller Joy Ride directed by John Dahl, masterfully scripted the tension into every moment, keeping nerves on the perimeter. The story begins with Lewis, his brother Fuller and Lewis's crush Venna. Lewis and Fuller set out on a road trip to meet Venna.

During their journey, Lewis and Fuller decide to pull a prank, unaware that their target is a psychopath. The prank triggers a deadly chase, with the psychopath determined to kill them. The essence of any great thriller is its ability to grip the audience at every moment, leaving them uncertain of what will happen next. And Joy Ride delivers this brilliantly on screen.

Joy Ride is one of Walker's first lead roles and he gives it all to hold the entire film. His screen presence is so phenomenal that it is difficult to take our eyes off him. From being infatuated with Venna to teasing Fuller to his fear of the psychopath, every moment is expertly portrayed. The movie holds a score of 6.6 ratings on IMDB and a Metascore of 75.

3. The Fast and the Furious

The adrenaline-pumping Fast and Furious franchise is the utopia for car lovers. But it would be incomplete without Paul Walker. When The First and the Furious was released in 2001, it was unimaginable that the film would become a million-dollar blockbuster franchise, with ten movies and several spin-offs in the works. The series, centered around street racing, heists, spies and family, has grown into a global phenomenon.

LAPD cop Brian O'Conner hits the road to track down a gang of robbers, but instead, he finds his family. Vin Diesel as Dom and Jordana Brewster as Mia create compelling chemistry with Walker's character. In this action-packed universe of Fast and Furious, we have always seen Walker breathing life to Brian’s character with utmost perfection.

4. Running Scared

When Walker plays a role he is fully immersed into his character. In the movie, Running Scared, Walker took on the lead role as Joey Gazelle. An actor's success lies in their ability to keep the audience connected through their emotions- excitement, tension, confusion etc. In this film, the audience feels just as stressed as Joey on screen.

Joey's character is the standout surprise of this action thriller. Every turn and twist of the movie keeps you on the edge of your seat. Joey Gazelle, a subordinate of the Perello crime family, is tasked with disposing of some incriminating weapons while fighting to stay alive. Running Scared is packed with stress and tension, where Joey never stops, never slows down and there is no fatigue in his performance.

5. Fast Five

Fast Five is the fifth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. For the car enthusiasts, this film offers a collection of state-of-the-art cars while movie buffs are served adrenaline-fuelled action sequences. The movie follows Dom, Brian and Mia's plan to steal 100 Million from a businessman named Hernan Reyes.

Also, Mia's romantic moment with Brian is worth watching. Along with this, Dom and Brian's friendly relationship and chemistry captivates the audience. Family, friendship, excitement, car racing, heist - all combine to make Fast Five memorable like other sequels.

6. Hours

Paul Walker has won the audience's heart with his acting skills in every performance. Another wonderful example of his talent is the movie Hours. Sadly, it was released just two weeks after his death. Walker single-handedly carried this film on his shoulders.

The movie follows a father's struggle to save his daughter. His character’s fear, despair, and hardship are all masterfully enacted by Walker. Playing the role is not an easy feat- he has just lost his wife, has a newborn on a ventilator, and is trapped in a hospital during hurricanes. Walker's portrayal of the father's hardness and the desperate fight to save his child is unparalleled.

7. Fast and Furious 7

Paul Walker is known for his proficiency in action sequences. Tragically, he died during the shooting of Fast and Furious 7. This film holds a special place in fan’s hearts because it is the last First and Furious film featuring Paul Walker. The filmmakers completed this movie with the help of CGI and stand-ins to honor his role.

Furious 7 became known as the best movie in the entire franchise. The final scene is extremely heartbreaking as we see Brian and the others part ways. Perhaps this is the most emotional farewell that makes sense for the character and the best way to say goodbye to Walker.

