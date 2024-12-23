Viral Journalist Who Called Blake Lively ‘Nightmare’ Denies Involvement In Justin Baldoni’s Alleged Smear Campaign Against Actress

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Journalist Kjersti Flaa famously called out Blake Lively for being rude and acting like a "nightmare" while she was interviewing the actress. Flaa shared the interview on her personal YouTube channel under the title "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job," and it blew up on the internet.

Flaa's infamous rift with the Gossip Girl alum came back into the limelight amid the actress's lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and initiating an online smear campaign.

However, despite the reporter's bad blood with Lively, she denied being involved in the alleged campaign to tarnish Lively's reputation. On Saturday, December 21, Flaa posted a video on Threads denying her involvement. "I have nothing to do it. I would never take part in anything like that. That is such an insult to me," she claimed in the video.

The reporter claimed that she posted the video to show how Lively behaved in her interview and nothing more. She recalled feeling “shocked and appalled” after reading the bombshell complaint the actress filed against Baldoni.

Flaa also shared a lengthy video on YouTube explaining how she wasn’t involved in the Jane The Virgin actor’s alleged smear campaign plans. She shared how it was a mere “coincidence” that she reshared the “uncomfortable” interview around the same time It Ends With Us was released.

“I posted the video after I had seen the movie. … I didn’t like it,” she said. “I had a bad experience with Blake Lively, and at that time, I was like, ‘I’ve kind of had enough of Hollywood,’ so I wasn’t that afraid of being canceled anymore, so I decided to post the video,” she added.

The Green Lantern actress filed the lawsuit on Friday, December 20, which alleged that there was a “hands-on” meeting — that reportedly included Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds — addressing Baldoni’s misbehavior on the set of the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel.

The complaint claimed that Baldoni allegedly showed the actress nude pictures of women, opened up about his history of porn addiction, and discussed the cast and crew’s genitalia. However, the Five Feet Apart director’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, denied the claim.

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations,” the lawyer claimed, as reported by Page Six. He further called the allegations “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious” to rehash a media narrative.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

