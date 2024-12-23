Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: How THIS Podcast Predicted the Tussle Between It Ends With Us Co-Stars

Reports about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's alleged on-set feud are dominating social media feeds. Now, the world is even more shocked to learn that the actress is suing the Five Feet Apart director.

Before speculation about the behind-the-scenes drama between the stars of It Ends With Us took over the headlines, the same topic was reportedly discussed on the Shameless podcast, hosted by Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews, according to the Daily Mail.

In an episode released in August, the hosts discussed how many times the movie's release dates were changed, pointing to issues that allegedly occurred behind the scenes.

Both podcast hosts also discussed how the actors featured in the project refused to pose for pictures with the director, Baldoni, who also starred in the film, at the New York premiere—further indicating the conflict. According to the report, one of the hosts stated, "We have the entire cast and the [book's] author of the material refusing to be associated with him."

Since news broke about the Green Lantern star suing Baldoni , the matter has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Many individuals have taken sides, sharing their opinions and judgments on the situation.

The lawsuit filed by Lively reportedly claims that the Jane the Virgin star orchestrated an online campaign aimed at damaging her reputation amid their feud.

Now, along with netizens, celebrities have also begun weighing in on the matter. Lively’s former Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars—America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel—shared a joint statement on social media, expressing their support for Lively.

