Vultures 2: Who Is On The Cover of Kanye West's Latest Album? Explained

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's highly anticipated album Vultures 2, a deluxe edition following their previous release Vultures 1, was just released on August 8, 2024. The music has quickly captured attention, even before its first note.

The album cover of Vultures 2 has sparked significant discussion among fans and critics. It features Kanye West dressed in black, holding a large portrait of a man identified as Jabreal Muhammad (also known as TC), Ty Dolla Sign’s brother. This revelation has stirred conversation, especially given the poignant story behind it.

Jabreal Muhammad, also known as TC, was convicted of murder, a crime he insists he did not commit, leading to a sentence of over sixty-seven years. This unjust conviction spurred years of advocacy from his brother, Ty Dolla Sign, who became vocal about supporting TC and working to correct his public image. Ty Dolla Sign has actively spread awareness about his brother’s situation and fought to highlight the injustices he faced.

The cover art for Vultures 2 serves as a tribute to TC, with Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign using it to draw attention to TC's plight and demonstrate their personal connection. The portrait of TC on the cover symbolizes their ongoing struggle and personal bond.

This isn’t the first time Ty Dolla Sign has used his music to address his brother’s situation. In 2015, he released Free TC, an album aimed at raising awareness about TC's case and highlighting issues of racial and social injustice, as well as mass incarceration in America. The album was more than just music; it was a statement on crucial social matters.

In 2016, Ty Dolla Sign released the song No Justice, continuing the themes of injustice and advocating for his brother’s freedom. These efforts reflect his ongoing commitment to using his platform to address systemic issues and support his brother.

Featuring TC on the cover of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 2 delivers a powerful message. The artwork not only reflects personal challenges but also advocates for justice and highlights systemic unfairness.

The emotional impact of the cover art and its backstory have sparked significant discussion among fans and media. It elevates Vultures 2 beyond a typical release, making it a statement of brotherhood and advocacy.

The cover is more than just visual art; it embodies the private and public themes central to Ty Dolla Sign's music. By prominently displaying his brother’s face, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have created a symbol of support and a call for justice, turning the album into a platform for addressing crucial social issues.

