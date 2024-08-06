Kanye West Sells Yet Another Property After Wyoming Ranch

Popular Hollywood rapper, Kanye West used to be an owner of various properties worth millions. However, as the songwriter and rapper got caught in numerous controversies, he stopped focusing on the maintenance of those lavish properties, leading them to rot. After a month of selling Wyoming Ranch, he has decided to let go of another one to offload some of the responsibilities of maintaining the abandoned ones.

As per reports, Ye sold another luxurious property, which was an oceanfront mansion in Malibu at a huge dip in price, after selling his USD 14 million worth of Wyoming Ranch. The extravagant mansion was worth USD 57.25 million.

Kanye first listed the property at USD 53 million cutting the USD 4 million from the actual price to get it sold last year. However, now, according to recent reports, the rapper sold off the uninhabitable long-abandoned estate at USD 39 million with the help of Jason Oppenheim. He faced a loss of USD 18 million but still, he went ahead with the plan to get rid of the property.

This news started to surface a month after he sold Wyoming Ranch also known as Monster Lake Ranch. Apparently, the rapper had a lot of planning revolving around that property. He wanted to build dome dwellings to cut down homelessness and also wanted to host his Sunday Service Choir. But clearly, nothing turned out in reality and Ye had to sell it off at an unspecified amount.

Nevertheless, it will be a great investment for the buyers, and Jason Oppenheim who has been in charge of selling the Malibu mansion for a long time said the same. In 2023, when the property was first listed for sale, the Selling Sunset star told Hollywood Reporter that the estate has “remarkable architectural integrity”. He even mentioned the mansion’s concrete work done by Tadao Ando and the massive Pacific Ocean view from the property. Jason commented that all of these “contribute to its values”.

Ando created the mansion with 1,200 tons of concrete, 200 tons of steel, and 12 pylons buried more than 60 feet deep in sand. This means the property is quite ready just that the new owner of the estate has to fix the interior renovations, and the property will be back to its original vigor.

After that, the Malibu mansion will be back to life, alluring investors with golden opportunities. With the scenic beauty and at such a low price, the Malibu mansion is a great catch.

However, the rapper has been going through quite a rough phase ever since he parted ways with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. His controversies have been catching fire. But over the years, we have seen many Hollywood celebrities selling off their properties at quite a low price value. What are your thoughts about the Malibu mansion? Let us know in the comments.

