'Want To Make Sure That...': Dan Aykroyd Reveals His Biggest Focus After Spending Decades In The Industry

Dan Aykroyd, 72, embodies a sense of gratitude. In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, he expressed his gratitude for the journey of life. “If you had to say, 'How are you?' Well, I'm grateful,” he revealed. This feeling is central to his new Audible Original, Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude. The oral history of the beloved 1980 film features interviews and memories from friends and co-stars, including the late John Belushi.

Aykroyd initially started his career at the Second City improv troupe before going on to Saturday Night Live, Blues Brothers, Ghostbusters, and several other films. Aykroyd didn’t expect to be active in his career until now despite his success.

“I thought I could retire five years ago, but it hasn't worked out that way. That's okay, that's fine," he says, "I'm grateful for the privilege to keep going.” Outside of work, Aykroyd prioritizes family matters. He cares about his children's happiness so much. He explained that it is his goal to make them happy.

Aykroyd has three daughters; Danielle aged 34 years old, Belle aged 31 years old and Stella aged 26 years old whom he had with actress Donna Dixon whom they separated in 2022. Now he lives with a partner who has two younger children as well. “That's been wonderful to see and have all five of them together”, he added.

Parenthood comes with its challenges though. Acknowledging one’s limits for control is what Aykroyd does. “There's an expression, 'You're only as happy as your unhappiest child,’” he commented while noting that life is not that predictable when emotions and reactions are managed by parents. He says that he is very proud of his children as they all are really compassionate, empathetic people and “centered human beings with the right view of humanity.”

