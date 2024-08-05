‘Was Hiding In My Seat’: Emma Corrin Felt Terrible About Cassandra Nova Killing One Fan-Favorite Deadpool & Wolverine Character

The audience might have enjoyed a lot of the sequences in Deadpool & Wolverine, but Emma Corrin surely didn't. The actor who plays the villainous Cassandra Nova in the film opened up about the time she had to deal with terrible feelings while watching it with a huge audience.

Corrin, who played one of the greatest and most unique villains in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had a lot of intriguing things in their character, especially the powers and the telepathic abilities.

While the powers resemble a lot with her brother Charles Xavier, Nova seemed to be more aware of what she could do with them in the movie, and that’s how she killed (major spoiler ahead) Chris Evans’ Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Yes, for those unfamiliar, the actor was seen in the MCU again, but this time not as Captain America, instead reprising his role as the Human Torch from the Fantastic Four movies.

However, while the audience enjoyed the little time they spent watching him on screen, Emma Corrin’s character killed him within no time.

The actor recently spoke to British GQ and stated that they felt awful during the screening of the movie. Corrin recalled the time they watched the movie after the New York premiere, with the Lincoln Center filled with Marvel enthusiasts.

They then went on to add that the whole arena got excited when they witnessed the entry of Evans’ Human Torch. However, right after three minutes, the villain, who is played by Corrin, kills him, which made them feel dreadful.

Advertisement

“I felt terrible. I was hiding in my seat. Yeah, it was weird,” stated Emma Corrin to the outlet.

Chris Evans was seen as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine after his highly appreciated character of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, was last seen in the 2019 hit Avengers: Endgame.

Besides Evans, a lot of other characters were also seen in the only Marvel Studios film of this year. From Jennifer Garner’s Elektra to Wesley Snipes’s Blade, all of the actors and cameos won the audience’s hearts.

The film even brought in Gambit, played by Channing Tatum, whose solo outing previously did not make it to the screens.

Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in titular roles.

ALSO READ: Emma Corrin Opens Up About Paying Homage To Previous Charles Xavier Actors