Emma Corrin Opens Up About Paying Homage To Previous Charles Xavier Actors

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to mesmerize its viewers soon when it releases in theaters. Bringing back the two most loved mutants, the film is also introducing a new and huge character Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin. Talking about her character, Corrin recently opened up about how she prepared herself for the role.

Emma Corrin about preparing for Deadpool & Wolverine

As shown in the trailer, Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova will be the main antagonist of the only Marvel film set to release this year. While a lot will be discovered in the film when it releases in theaters this weekend, Corrin has reflected on how she prepared herself to play a very important role in the world of mutants.

Popular amongst comic book fanatics, Cassandra Nova happens to be the famous Charles Xavier’s twin sister. Hence, to give the audience a feel of her superpowered telepathic brother, from the comics, Corrin studied the character from the previous entries that belonged to Fox Studios.

“I did look back at those two performances,” Corrin stated, referring to Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy’s Charles Xavier while talking to Screen Rant.

Further explaining herself, the nonbinary actor recalled that while preparing for the role, she once asked herself if she needed to get too close to Stewart and McAvoy’s performances, while also thinking if she would be able to portray her own self.

Speaking of Stewart and McAvoy, Corrin stated that they were great at playing the role of a powerful being. She further added, “I wanted to see if there were any bits that I could use or pay homage to that.”

Emma Corrin about Cassandra Nova in the movie

Detailing the looks of her character, Emma Corrin stated that Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine is very comic-accurate. She further explained that the character’s suit and her weird fingers would bring justice to the looks of the villain while also depicting a perfect origin story.

Corrin has also maintained that fans will also see bits of her relationship with her brother, Charles Xavier in Deadpool & Wolverine.

It was Patrick Stewart who first brought the character to life, back in 2000’s X-Men. Later in 2011, the Narnia actor played a younger version of the head of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the theaters this weekend on July 26.

