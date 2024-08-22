‘I’m Doing It on My Own’: Jennifer Lopez Represents Herself Without a Lawyer in Ben Affleck Divorce Filing

Recent news of Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from Ben Affleck has dominated tabloid headlines. After attempting to salvage their crumbling marriage for the past few months, the couple is now parting ways. According to sources from PEOPLE, Lopez "just wanted to get this done" and move forward, a legal expert told PEOPLE.

On August 20, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in Los Angeles County Superior Court without the assistance of a lawyer. She listed April 26, 2024, as the date of separation. The couple initially married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, and August 20 marked the second anniversary of their traditional wedding ceremony held in Georgia.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Marilyn Chinitz, a matrimonial partner at Blank Rome LLP, discussed Jennifer Lopez’s decision to file for divorce without legal counsel, a process known as pro se. Chinitz explained that this choice was likely driven by Lopez's desire to close this chapter of her life as quickly as possible.

"I think that she most likely just wanted to get this done. There was a lot of hesitation and hemming and hawing back and forth, and it's a statement: 'I'm moving forward, I'm filing, and I'm doing it on my own,'" Chinitz added.

Chinitz, who isn't connected to the case also said that it would be "very unusual" if the couple doesn't have a prenuptial agreement, as TMZ reported.

"The only time you see people without a prenup is when they’ve already placed most of their assets in trust for their children, so those assets wouldn’t be considered community property," Chinitz explained to PEOPLE.

The next step will be to see how Affleck responds to all these claims. Additionally, California-based family law attorney David Glass tells PEOPLE that Lopez and Affleck are likely working with a mediator.

Explaining the concept in layman's terms, Glass added, "Sometimes, when people work with a mediator, they hire a neutral third party—either a retired judge or a very experienced attorney—who doesn't represent either of the parties but helps them to mediate."

The former couple has a blended family that includes Max and Emme, the 16-year-old twins Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, the children Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

